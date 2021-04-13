On April 25, lovers of the seventh Art They will be excited to see their favorite actresses and actors, who will be awarded at the Oscars 2021 ceremony. There is a lot of expectation from the public due to the personalities that will play the role of presenters of this event.

They are Joaquin Phoenix, Zendaya, Brad Pitt, Rita Moreno and Harrison Ford, artists who normally used to be in their seats watching the accolades his colleagues receive on stage.

The names of the participants were released by the Hollywood Academy on Monday 12 of this month, the day on which the reasons for having invited movie stars became known.

Through a statement, producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins explained that the usual format was changed by a particular script. “Continuing with the film format for the awards, we have assembled a truly stellar all-star cast. There is so much power here that sunglasses may be needed, ”the document reads.

What they want to imitate is a live movie , which will take place at the time of the award ceremony. It should be noted that this activity will be carried out under preventive measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Actresses, actors and singers have shared the list of participants of the ceremony on their social networks. Such is the case of Rita Moreno, who used her Twitter account to spread the payroll.

It includes names like Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston. As time passes, more guests will be announced.

