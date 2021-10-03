We are getting closer to celebrating the Oscars and possible nominations are being heard. A few days ago it was known that the talented Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is a potential member of the category of best supporting actor thanks to his performance in the movie CODA: Signs of the Heart.

CODA is a remake of the French film The Bélier family. Photo: composition / Vendôme Pictures

The person responsible for this early nomination was the film critic Scott Feinberg. Through The Hollywood Reporter, published a list of tentative names to win the Academy’s gold statuette.

The columnist was not only based on personal interests, but also on “ consultation with voters and prize strategists, marketing campaign analysis and awards, results of award ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ”.

Among the figures that stand out as Best Supporting ActorAccording to Feinberg, in addition to Derbez as a favorite, there are Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Jon Bernthal (King Richard) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

Secondly, Eugene, in an interview with The San Diego Union Tribune, commented that Thanks to the CODA film, he broke the stereotypes of Latino actors in Hollywood.

“I am happy because they are giving me the opportunity to break stereotypes. I complained that when (the directors) called me for being Latino, They always offered me the roles of gardener, drug dealer or criminal . Now that I can represent a music teacher, I feel that I am breaking stereotypes and that will be very useful for the Latino community, ”said the remembered Ludovico Peluche with great emotion.

This could be the Mexican actor’s first nomination for the Oscars. Photo: Vendôme Pictures

The official nominations will be known on February 8, 2022. In the meantime, the 94th edition of the Oscars will be celebrated on Sunday, March 27, 2022 . We will be very attentive to the new news that the organizers and connoisseurs of the Hollywood world will bring us.

What is CODA: signals from the heart about?

CODA is the acronym in English for child of deaf adult. Signs of the heart is a American remake of the French film The Bélier Family (2014). This tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing daughter of a family of deaf-mutes.

She divides her day between helping her parents and brother communicate with the rest of the world and pursuing her dreams as a singer with the support of Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez), a passionate school teacher who with his unusual teaching methods manages to bring out the best in your students. Ruby must face the difficult decision to pursue her own journey or fulfill what she feels are her obligations: her family.