After a long wait, The Oscar Awards will start today, Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event once again has the red carpet to celebrate the 96th edition from the Hollywood Academy.

In this new edition, the event promises to once again bring together the most important actors, directors and producers worldwide. That is why here we tell you everything you need to know about this great international gala.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards 2024 LIVE: time and where to watch the red carpet and the ceremony on TV and ONLINE

Where to watch the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast worldwide. In case you want to see the transmission from Colombia, Here we tell you which channels you can watch the awards on:

Claro TV – Channel 701 (SD), 702 (SD), 720 (HD) and 1701 (HD)

Colcable – Canal51, 23, 18 and 39.

Digital Express Connection – Channel 25 (HD)

DirecTV – Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

HV TV – Channel 24

Movistar TV: Channel 400 (HD)

What time does the awards ceremony start?

The eEdition No. 96 of the Oscar Awards can be seen in Colombia from 7:00 p.m. on Claro TV, Colcable, DirecTV, GV TV and Movistar TV.

What are the 10 nominees for best film?

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor Things'

'The Holdovers'

'Area of ​​interest'

Who are the nominees for best direction?

'Justine Triet'

'Martin Scorsese'

'Christopher Nolan'

'Yorgos Lanthimos'

'Jonathan Glazer'

YOU CAN SEE: What time do the 2024 Oscars start?

Who are the nominees for best actress?

'Annette Bening'

'Lily Gladstone'

'Sandra Huller'

'Carey Mulligan'

'Emma Stone'

Who are the nominees for best actor?

'Bradley Cooper'

'Colman Domingo'

'Paul Giamatti'

'Cillian Murphy'

'Jeffrey Wright'

Who are the nominees for best supporting actor?

'Sterling K. Brown'

'Robert De Niro'

'Robert Downey Jr.'

'Ryan Gosling'

'Mark Ruffalo'

Who are the nominees for best supporting actress?

'Emily Blunt'

'Danielle Brooks'

'America Ferrera'

'Jodie Foster'

'Da'vine Joy Randolph'

Who are the nominees for best original screenplay?

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The Holdovers'

'Teacher'

'May December'

'Past Lives'

Who are the nominees for best adapted screenplay?

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Area of ​​interest'

Who are the nominees for best international film?

'Io Capitano'

'Perfect Days'

'The Snow Society'

'The Teacher's Lounge'

'Area of ​​interest'

Who are the nominees for best documentary film?

'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

'The Eternal Memory'

'Four Daughters'

'To kill a tiger'

'20 days in Maripoul'

Who are the nominees for best animated film?

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Elementary'

'Nimona'

'Robot Dreams'

'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Who are the nominees for best fiction short film – live action?

'The After'

'Invincible'

'Knight of Fortune'

'Red, white and blue'

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Who are the nominees for best fiction – animated short film?

'Letter to a Pig'

'Ninety-Five Senses'

'Our Uniform'

'Pachyderme'

'War is Over!'

Who are the nominees for best documentary short film?

'The ABCs of Book Banning'

'The Barber of Little Rock'

'Island in Between'

'The Last Repair Shop'

'Nai Nai & Wai Pó'

Who are the nominees for best editing?

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The Holdovers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Poor Things'

Who are the nominees for best photography?

'Count'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Who are the nominees for best production design?

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Who are the nominees for best costumes?

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Who are the nominees for best makeup and hairdressing?

'Golda'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Snow Society'

Who are the nominees for best music?

'American Fiction'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Who are the nominees for best sound?

'The Creator'

'Teacher'

'Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning'

'Oppenheimer'

'Area of ​​interest'

Who are the nominees for best original song?

'The Fire Inside' – Flamin' Hot'

'I'm Just Ken' – Barbie'

'It never went away' – American Symphony'

'Wahzhazhe' – Killers of the Flower Moon'

'What was I made for?' –Barbie'

Who are the nominees for best visual effects?

'The Creator'

'Godzilla Minus One'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'

'Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning'

'Napoleon'

#Oscar #Awards #LIVE #time #watch #ceremony #Colombia