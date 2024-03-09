The Oscars 2024 It is a special night, full of glamour, surprises and celebration of world cinematographic talent. Like every year, anticipation grows around who the big winners will be, the live performances and, of course, the dazzling red carpet outfits of your favorite actors and actresses. The 96th edition of the Oscars will take place in theDolby Theater Los Angeles.

This ceremony They are not only a celebration of cinema and its creators, but also a night that unites millions of viewers around the world. Whether in the comfort of your home or through the various digital platforms, make sure you stay tuned to experience the magic of cinema at its finest. In this article, we tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss a single detail of this iconic event, from the time and where to watch the red carpet, to options to follow it on TV and online.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars are scheduled to be held on March 10. This ceremony not only marks the end of the awards season in Hollywood, but also highlights the best of cinema from the previous year and will reveal the winners of the 23 categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best International Film , among other.

What time is the red carpet at the Oscars 2024?

The 2024 Oscars red carpet usually begins a few hours before the main ceremony, for Peru it will start at 5.00 p.m. my for Argentina will be starting at 7.00 pm This preview event is a perfect opportunity to admire the outfits and interview the nominated stars and guests from the film industry. Here we leave you the available schedules for Latin America:

Oscar 2024 red carpet (Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala): Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 pm Oscar 2024 red carpet (Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba, Peru and Panama): Sunday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m. Oscars 2024 red carpet (Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Venezuela): Sunday, March 10 at 6:00 pm

Sunday, March 10 at 6:00 pm Oscar 2024 red carpet (Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay): Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 pm Oscar 2024 red carpet (Spain): Sunday, March 10 at 10:00 p.m.

What time do the 2024 Oscar Awards start?

The 2024 Oscars ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. (US time). During this gala, the winners of each category will be revealed, live performances will be presented, and the year's cinematic achievements will be honored.

Where to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2024?

The Oscars red carpet can be enjoyed through various television platforms and streaming services such as TNT, MAX and Movistar Plus +, which offer live coverage of this event.

Oscar Awards 2024 on TNT and MAX. Photo: TNT

Where to watch the Oscars around the world?

The Oscars are broadcast globally, with television networks in each country offering the ceremony live. In Latin America, channels such as TNT, MAX and TV Azteca are responsible for broadcasting, while in the United States it can be seen on ABC, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars online and live?

For those who prefer the convenience of streaming, the 2024 Oscars will be available through several online platforms. The official ABC app, as well as streaming services such as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, They will offer the ceremony live. It is important to check availability in your region and subscription options.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 2024 Oscars. Photo: Velvet Magazine

Who is the presenter of the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will be the main presenter of the 2024 Oscars, announced by the Hollywood Academy. The American actor was also host of the editions in 2017, 2018 and 2023. On this important night he will play a crucial role in guiding the audience through the most exciting moments of the awards ceremony.

In addition, the Academy also announced other music and film talents, who will be in front of the stage. Among them stands out: Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer LawrenceAl Pacino, Zendaya and Nicolas Cage, Bad BunnyMahershala Ali, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, the historic Jessica Lange, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton and Jennifer Lawrence and many more.

