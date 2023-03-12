The cinema is celebrating! The 2023 Oscars are coming up soon, and thousands are eager to find out if their favorite movies and favorite actors will manage to win one. statuette of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In the United States, the ceremony can be seen on ABC and in Spain on Movistar Plus. If you reside in Latin America and you don’t want to miss the incidents of the biggest event in Hollywood, Here we leave you all the details so that you can connect to the long-awaited night via ONLINE and totally FREE.

The Oscars 2023 will be seen LIVE this March 12. Find out here how, where and at what time to follow the event. Photo: composition LR/A24

When is the 2023 Oscar Awards ceremony?

The delivery of the Oscar 2023 Awards will take place this Sunday, March 12. Thousands are waiting because the complete list of nominees promises to leave memorable moments and, of course, eyes will be on the best film category, in which “Everything everywhere at the same time” seems to be the favourite.

Oscar Awards 2023 LIVE: schedule by country

If you live in Peru, you can enjoy the Oscar 2023 Awards from 8:00 p.m. Below, we leave you the list of times, according to your country.

Mexico: 7.00 pm (central time)

United States (Eastern Time), Colombia, Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Chile, Argentina, Brazil: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

The Oscars 2023 promise to surpass the previous installment. See here the complete guide to see the ceremony. Photo: Mark See also MEPs find the mud of the Mar Menor

How to watch the Oscars 2023 live online?

If you do not have access to the signal of T.N.T. (in charge of transmission in Latin America), you can use the YouTube channel of the Academy. Likewise, HBO Max will have the broadcast of the awards for all its subscribers in its catalog.

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2023 in Argentina?

Flow: 306 (HD)

Movistar TV: 305 (HD)

Claro TV: 309 (HD)

Antina: 69.

DirectTV: 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Express: 38, 49, 407 and 856 (HD)

Superchannel: 37/44, 423 (HD) and 931 (HD)

CPETV Santa Rosa: 204 (SD/Digital) and 702 (HD)

TVCO General Pico: 308 (SD/Digital) and 702 (HD)

Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68, and 23.5.

Various Oscar 2023 nominated films can be viewed via streaming. Photo: composition LR/SickPNG

Oscar nominated movies 2023

Best Picture Nominees

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”

“Everything everywhere all at once”.

Nominated for best animated film