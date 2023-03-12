The Oscars 2023 they are just around the corner. The most important night in cinema, which will take place this Sunday March 12 at 7:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time), will feature the most outstanding actors and actresses of the year. But before moving on to the ceremony and hearing the winners of the most transcendental categories, the movie stars will make their way through a new carpet that will replace the red one: this one will now be champagne-colored. Find out at what time and on what TRANSMISSION channel to watch the red carpet LIVE on TV and internet.

Oscars 2023: everything on the red carpet of the international event. Photo: composition LR/Cinencuentro/Listín Diario

What are the Oscars?

The Oscars is the most important event in cinema. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seeks to recognize and reward the best directors, designers, actors and actresses of the year. The origin of the name of this award has several versions, but none has been recognized as official.

The Oscars 2023 promise to surpass the previous installment. See here the complete guide to see the ceremony. Photo: Brand

Schedule to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2023

Next, see the list of where to see the red carpet LIVE of the Oscars 2023 according to country:

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Colombia: 6.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Mexico: 5.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Peru: 6.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Chile: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in the Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Argentina: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Spain: 12:00 am (Monday, March 13)

Red carpet to see the Oscars in the United States: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

What time to see the 2023 Oscars LIVE?

The 2023 Oscar Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. in Peru. However, here you can see the list of schedules by country:

Time to see the Oscars in Colombia: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Mexico: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Peru: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Chile: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in the Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Argentina: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Paraguay: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 13)

Time to see the Oscars in the United States: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Where to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2023?

To observe the arrival of the actors, actresses and film directors on the carpet of the Oscars 2023 Awards, you should be attentive to the transmission of TNT, ABC, TV Azteca and/or tune in to the same YouTube channel of the Oscars as of 6:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time).

Broadcast channels to watch the Oscars 2023 FREE by country

The transmission of the Oscar 2023 Awards can be enjoyed worldwide through channels such as TNT, ABC, Azteca 7 and even from streaming thanks to the HBO Max platform.

Peru

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD and 870 HD

Claro TV: Channels 53 SD and 1504 HD

Star Globalcom: Channel 21

Argentina

Antina: Channel 69

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Express: Channels 38, 49, 407 and 856 HD

Superchannel: Channels 37/44, 423 D and 931 HD

CPETV Santa Rosa: Channels 204 SD/Digital and 702 HD

TVCO General Pico: Channels 308 SD/Digital and 702 HD

Gigared: 19, 18.1, 405, 30, 20.4, 36, 68 and 23.5

Flow: Channel 306 HD

Movistar TV: Channel 305 HD

Claro TV: Channel 309 HD

Mexico

Totalplay: Channel 435

Xview+: Channel 410 HD

Izzi: Channels 610 SD and 912 HD

Megacable: Channels 410 SD and 1410 HD

Star TV: Channel 415

Dish: Channels 370 SD and 870 HD

Sky: Channels 415 SD and 1415 HD

Colombia

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 400, 601 SD and 870 HD

Claro TV: Channels 701 SD, 702 SD, 720 HD and 1701 HD

TiGO: Channels 41 SD, 42 SD, 283 HD, 301 SD and 704 HD

Digital Express Connection: 35 HD

Attachable: Channels 40 and 51

HV TV: Channel 24

ETB: Channel 500 HD

Chili

Zapping TV: Channel 52

Cable de la Costa: Channels 35 SD and 241 HD

Entel: Channel 109 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 595 SD and 902 HD

Gtd/Telsur: Channels 251 SD and 890 HD

Coltrahue: Channel 52 HD

Claro TV: Channels 92 SD and 592 HD

Pacific World: Channels 66 SD and 566 HD

VTR: Channels 56 SD and 781 HD

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Venezuela

On Simple TV (DirecTV): Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 601 SD and 870 HD

Inter Satellite: Channels 242 HD, 243 SD and 1242 HD

Inter: Channel 48

Netune: Channel 63

TV Zamora: Channels 59 SD and 163 HD

Uruguay

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Flow: Channel 203 HD

Paraguayan

TiGO: 301 SD channels

Personal TV HD: Channel 243

Claro TV: Channels 42 SD and 144 HD

TiGO: Channels 201 SD, 301 SD and 722 HD

Copaco: Channel 101 HD

Costa Rica

Movistar TV: Channels 170 SD and 234 HD

Cabletica: Channels 40 and 747 HD

Cablesantos: Channel 261 HD

Dominican Republic

Altice: Channels 305 SD and 445 HD

Claro TV: Channels 551 SD and 1551 HD

Live: Channels 601 SD, 602 HD and 821 HD

Sky: Channels 415 SD and 1415 HD

Where will the 2023 Oscars take place?

The place that was chosen to carry out the Oscars 2023 is the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

Home of the Oscars 2023 – Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Theater Projects

Oscar 2023: list of nominees

Best film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”.

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel, the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish”

“The sea beast”

“Turning network”.

best international film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentina, 1985”

close

“EO”

“The quiet girl”.

Best Documentary Short

“The elephant whisperers”

haulout

“How do you measure a year?”

“The Martha Mitchell effect”

“Stranger at the gate”.

best documentary

“All that breathes”

“All the beauty and the bloodshed”

Fire of love

“A house made of splinters”

“Navalny”.

best original song

“Applause” from “Tell it like a woman”

“Hold my hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift me up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This is a life” from “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All quiet on the western front”

“Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

“Living room”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women talking”.

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of sadness”.

best director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of sadness”.

Best Production Design

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”.

best photography

“All quiet on the western front”

“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”.

Best Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”.

better sound

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best animated short

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse”

“The flying sailor”

“Ice merchants”

“My year of dicks”

“An ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it”.

best short film

“An irish goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“le pupile”

night ride

“The red suitcase”.

best soundtrack

“All quiet on the western front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”.

better visual effects

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best makeup