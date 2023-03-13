The 2023 Oscars ceremony was not only a night to celebrate the best of cinema, but also to remember those actors and actresses who died During the past year.

In the “In Memoriam” section, an emotional video was shown that paid tribute to the talents who left their legacy in the film industry. Among them were names like Sidney Poitier, Olympia Dukakis and Norm Macdonald.

However, many fans and critics noted the absence of the Mexican actor. Ignacio Lopez Tarso in the “In Memoriam” section.

López Tarso passed away yesterday, Saturday, March 11, at the age of 98; he, in life, was a icon of the Mexican cinema and theaterstarring movies like “Macario” and “La Escondida”.

Fans expressed their discontent on social networks, wondering why López Tarso was ignored at the Oscars ceremony.

Although it is not known for sure why Lopez Tarso was not included in the “In Memoriam” section, some theorize that it was because most of his works were in the mexican cinema and not in hollywood.

However, the lack of inclusion of the legendary Mexican actor in the tribute did not go unnoticed by many, who believe that his legacy in the cinema deserved to be remembered at the Oscars ceremony.

An unforgettable race

the mexican actor Ignacio Lopez Tarso98 years old, passed away on March 11, 2023 in the Mexico City. López Tarso had been hospitalized due to respiratory and cardiac complications.

López Tarso is remembered as one of the greatest actors in Mexican cinema and theater.

Born in Chiapas in 1925, he made his film debut in 1950 with the film “The night advances”.

Throughout his career, he participated in more than 120 films, including “Los caifanes” (1967) and “Río escondido” (1948), as well as numerous plays.

His talent and versatility led him to be awarded multiple prizes, including the ariel award, the most important award in Mexican cinema, six times. He was also recognized with the National Award of Sciences and Arts in the area of ​​Fine Arts and Literature in 1993.

The news of his death has been lamented by colleagues and followers around the world, who remember him as a legend of Mexican cinema and culture.

However, the annual tribute “In Memoriam” of the Oscars 2023 He did not include his name, which has generated discontent and criticism on social networks.

