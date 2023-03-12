Came the day. This March 12 will be held the most important ceremony in the world of cinema, the Awards Oscars 2023. This event will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (United States) and will bring together the most important Hollywood artists of recent years, such as Brendan Fraser, Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett.

This gala seeks to recognize the best of the seventh art; For this reason, we will give you all the details so that you do not miss the most important moments of this award.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

the gala of the Oscars 2023in which the best of the cinematographic world is recognized, It will take place this Sunday, March 12..

Schedules to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2023

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 12:00 am (Monday, March 13)

United States: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Schedules to see the Oscars ceremony 2023

In Peru you can see the Oscar 2023 Awards ceremony from 8:00 p.m. If you are in another country, you can follow the event at the following times.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 13)

United States: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Where to follow the transmission of the Oscars 2023?

You can watch the red carpet through the organization’s YouTube account and on HBO Max via streaming, where you can repeat it as many times as you want. In addition, you could also see it on the TNT signal.

Channels to watch the Oscars 2023 LIVE by country

Mexico Azteca 7, TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Colombia TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Peru TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Argentina TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Chili CNN Chile, TNT, HBO Max and TNT Series Venezuela TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series bolivian TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Uruguay TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Paraguayan TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Ecuador TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Costa Rica TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Panama TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Puerto Rico TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Dominican Republic TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Honduras TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Guatemala TNT, HBO Max, TNT Go and TNT Series Spain Movistar Plus

How to watch TNT LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any detail of the next edition of the Oscars 2023, be sure to tune in to TNT live. Here is the list of channels to watch the event from Peru:

Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD).

Get to know the details of the 2023 Oscar Awards. Photo: composition LR

Which artists will sing at the 2023 Oscars?

The organization of the event also confirmed the participation of Rihanna, who will sing the song “Lift me up” from the film “Black Panther: Wankanda Forever”, as well as Sofia Carson and Diane Warrenwho will perform “Applause” from the film “Tell it like a woman.”

david byrne, are lux and Stephanie Hsu they will also perform at the ceremony with the song “This is a life” from the movie “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Who will host the Oscars 2023?

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge for the third time of this great ceremony. Previously, she participated in the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Also, as part of the tradition, the winners for best actor and best supporting actress last season, troy kotsur and Ariana DeBoseThey will also be presenters. In addition, you can see dwayne johnson, Zoe Saldana, Michael B Jordan, Glenn Close and Samuel L Jackson.

This first list of stars is completed by Emily Blunt, jennifer connelly, Riz Ahmed, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Deepika Padukone, Questlove and Donnie Yen.