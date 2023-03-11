Oscar Awards 2023 LIVE, ONLINE. The most awaited night for the cinema is approaching and hollywood. It’s 23 o’clock categories award-winning shows that will be broadcast live, featuring “The Fabelmans“, “Everything at once everywhere“, “No news at the front” and “The triangle of sadness” as favourites. Don’t miss anything about the ceremony at the best of cinema. Read on for all the details, where to watch these awards, and the broadcast times in your country.

Oscars 2023: date and time

The Oscars 2023 They can be enjoyed from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time) on Sunday, March 12. These are the schedules for other countries:

Peru : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Colombia : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Mexico : 6:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m. Ecuador : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Chili : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Argentina : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Spain : 1.00 am (Monday March 13)

: 1.00 am (Monday March 13) USA: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The Oscars 2023 promise to surpass the previous installment. Photo: Mark

Oscars 2023 red carpet: schedule and where to see

The 95th edition of the Oscarsof the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scienceswill have a previous red carpet that can be seen from 6:00 pm in Peru, through the signal of T.N.T., as well as the official YouTube broadcast of the Oscars. These are the schedules to see the preview.

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Peru : 6:00 p.m.

to see the Oscars in : 6:00 p.m. Red carpet to see the Oscars in Colombia: 6.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Mexico: 5.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Peru: 6.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Chile: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in the Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Argentina: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Red carpet to see the Oscars in Spain: 12:00 am (Monday, March 13)

Red carpet to see the Oscars in the United States: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Home of the Oscars 2023: Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Theater Projects

Where to watch the Oscars 2023 LIVE?

The ceremony of the Oscars 2023 it will be possible in a variety of channels LIVE and ON-LINE. Mostly, T.N.T. will be broadcasting the event, but there are also other channels, such as Aztec TV and abcand online platforms, such as Youtube and HBO Max.

Channels to watch the delivery of the Oscars 2023

This is the list of channels in which you can see the Oscars 2023 LIVE and LIVE.

T.N.T. on DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

on DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD) T.N.T. Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD) T.N.T. on Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

on Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD) Aztec TV (in Mexico)

(in Mexico) abc (in United States).

Where to watch the Oscars 2023 live online for free?

Likewise, the Academy Awards 2023 can be seen on the following platforms ON-LINE:

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time. Photo: ABC

Oscars 2023 nominees

These are the 23 categories that will be awarded in the Oscars 2023.

Best film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”.

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything everywhere all at once”.

best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel, the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish”

“The sea beast”

“Turning network”.

best international film

“All quiet on the western front”

“Argentina, 1985”

close

“EO”

“The quiet girl”

Best Documentary Short

“The elephant whisperers”

haulout

“How do you measure a year?”

“The Martha Mitchell effect”

“Stranger at the gate”.

best documentary

“All that breathes”

“All the beauty and the bloodshed”

Fire of love

“A house made of splinters”

“Navalny”.

best original song

“Applause” from “Tell it like a woman”

“Hold my hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift me up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This is a life” from “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All quiet on the western front”

“Glass onion: a knives out mystery”

“Living room”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women talking”.

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of sadness”.

best director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of sadness”.

Best Production Design

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”.

best photography

“All quiet on the western front”

“Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”.

Best Costume Design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”.

better sound

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best animated short

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse”

“The flying sailor”

“Ice merchants”

“My year of dicks”

“An ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it”.

best short film

“An irish goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“le pupile”

night ride

“The red suitcase”.

best soundtrack

“All quiet on the western front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“The Fabelmans”.

better visual effects

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

best makeup