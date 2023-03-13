United States.- The night of this Sunday, March 12, in the city of The Angelsbegan the film award most anticipated of the year, the 2023 Oscar Awards for the best of cinema this year.

For months, millions are waiting for the awards ceremony to take place where the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes the best of cinematography in Hollywood.

We recommend you read…

This year, Jimmy Kimmel attended the award ceremony as the master of ceremonywho from the beginning of the event managed to make everyone present smile.

The prestigious ceremony began with the nominees for the ‘Best Animation’ category, where Guillermo del Toro triumphed with his film adaptation of ‘pinocchio‘, thus achieving his third Oscar.

We recommend you read…

However, one of the categories most anticipated by viewers was ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’, where the films ‘Living’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘They Talk’, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and ‘All quiet on the front’ competed for the golden statuette.

However, it wasThey speak‘ the film that emerged victorious with the ‘best adapted screenplay‘, which was a complete success.

“They speak”, is a feature film starring Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foyand is directed by Sarah Polley.

The tape is about some women who make up a religious society and who try to come to terms with their faith after being sexually assaulted.

The film received two Oscar nominations, ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.