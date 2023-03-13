Mexico.-Actor Brendan Fraser wins his first Oscar Award in the shortlist for Best Actor thanks to his performance in ‘La Ballena’ and deeply moved, he was grateful to his director and the team of said production.

“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” said Brendan after receiving his award and before the public he thanked the Hollywood Academy for the statuette, A24 for betting on the film and director Darren Aronofsky “for giving me a creative lifeline,” he said.

To his fellow actors who participated in the shortlist for Best Actor, he said: “You have put your heart the size of a whale so that we can see what is in your souls and it is an honor that they have put me in this category with you.”

“I want to thank you for this recognition because I couldn’t have achieved it without my colleagues”, he quoted excited about his award and also shared it with his family and representative.

Brendan Fraser won against Austin Butler (‘Elvis’), Colin Farrell (‘Inisherin’s Banshees’), Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) and Bill Nighy (‘Living’).

We recommend you read: