United States.- This Sunday, March 12, in the city of The Angelswas carried out film award most anticipated of the year, the 2023 Oscar Awards where they recognize theor better of cinema in Hollywood During last year.

Millions of viewers remain in uncertainty because this year’s winners will be announced in the different nominations, and among the most prominent are ‘Best Actress’, ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Screenplay’ and ‘Best Cinematography’.

We recommend you read…

Every year the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes the best of Hollywood cinematography, and this time celebrates its 95th edition.

The well-known television host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmelattended the award ceremony as the master of ceremonywho from the beginning of the event managed to get smiles from all those present and applause from all those who were competing for the golden statuette.

We recommend you read…

In fact, the first thing that happened is that Guillermo del Toro raised the name of Mexico for the third time and won the nomination for ‘best animation‘, with its film adaptation of ‘pinocchio‘.

However, another long-awaited category was that of ‘best photography‘, where the films ‘All Quiet on the Front’, ‘Empire of Light’, ‘Bard’, ‘Elvis’ and ‘Tár’.

Each of the feature films has been ranked as one of the best, and the competition was certainly tight, but ‘All quiet ahead’ He was the one who took the win, getting the project directed by Edward Berger to be praised on social networks.