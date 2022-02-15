The 2022 Oscar nominees have already been announced and this year the competition is once again close with feature films that border on the symbolic, such as The Power of the Dog, or others that go more towards science fiction such as Dune. In this way, this year the organizers have decided to give fans a space to vote for their favorite movie.

With controversies like those of Josh Brolin, who criticized the Oscar for not nominating Denis Villeneuve, it was a matter of time before the Academy opened its doors to viewers.

Thus, the organizers of the gala have announced that this year the audience in rr will be able to vote for their favorite film of 2021.

Oscar Awards 2022: fans will be able to vote for their favorite movie. Photo: Twitter

To do so, Internet users will have to use two hashtags that have been enabled since today: #OscarsFanFavorite Y #OscarsCheerMoment.

The first will be to choose the favorite film of the past year, having for example blockbuster films such as Spider-Man: no way home or the streaming success of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

No way home recreated Pointing Spiderman meme. Photo: Sony/Marvel

On the other hand, the second will be used to choose the best moment in cinema last year, such as the appearance of the arachnid trio made up of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Although it is not a formal category, the winners will be announced during the gala and will have a space within the award ceremony.

Fans were able to see Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League by continually using the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Photo: Twitter

In networks you can already see campaigns for Marvel and DC movies, which were the most viewed in 2021 both in the cinema and in streaming.