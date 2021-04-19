Film lovers are waiting for the current edition of the Oscars, a tribute to the seventh art and the most prominent characters in the film industry. Therefore, the Academy has announced that the ceremony will take place on April 25.

Netflix has entered, for some years, the nominations of the Oscars. And this 2021 edition will not be the exception. Thus, this platform has achieved 35 nominations, among which are Pieces of a Woman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The trial of the Chicayo 7, among other productions.

In the following lines, we tell you everything you need to know about the 2021 edition of the Oscars and how to watch their nominated movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO Max .

Where to see films nominated for the Oscars 2021?

Minari. My Family Story (six nominations): only in theaters from March 12

Promising young woman (five nominations): only in theaters from April 19

Sound of metal (six nominations): available on Amazon Prime

Judas and the Black Messiah (six nominations): available on iTunes, Rakuten Tv, Google, Amazon Prime Video, Vodafone, Orange, Sony and Microsoft at a price of 12.99 euros.

The father (six nominations): premiered in theaters on December 23

The mother of the blues (five nominations): available on Netflix

Big World News (four nominations): available on Netflix

One night in Miami (three nominations): available on Amazon Prime

Soul (three nominations): available on Disney +

Another round (two nominations): only in theaters from April 9

Collective (two nominations): available on HBO Max

Borat, film film sequel (two nominations): available on Amazon Prime

The Mole Agent (two nominations): available on Netflix

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed that the Oscars will be awarded on April 25, 2021.

Where will the Oscars 2021 be held?

The 2021 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theater and the Los Angeles Union Bus Station . Likewise, it will have alternative venues in London and Paris for those who cannot travel to the United States.

Who will present the Oscars 2021?

Among the presenters of the Oscar Awards 2021 is it so Brad Pitt Y Zendaya.