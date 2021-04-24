More information

In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has turned award ceremonies into gigantic Zoom gatherings where famous nominees have opened a window to their homes, families and couches to the world. Now, two months behind its usual date (February), the United States Film Academy has proposed to return to the face-to-face format at the 93rd edition of the Oscars ceremony, to be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the traditional Dolby Theater and at Union Station, the Los Angeles train station

The Oscar 2021 seem to take advantage of the advancement of vaccination against covid and a world accustomed to masks, physical distances and diagnostic tests, to gather again in situ to the best known faces of the film industry internationally. Thus, this year, whoever wants to collect their Oscar award will have to attend the award ceremony, to which the nominees and presenters (18 filmmakers) are invited. Before that night, they will have to have kept a quarantine period and have also undergone several tests for covid-19. It is also known that the capacity of the Dolby Theater will be 170 people and that the attendees will have to rotate during the ceremony.

For fashionistas, the good news is that there will be red carpet at the Oscars 2021. Of course, it will be as small as everything else. It is expected that the actors and actresses who have confirmed their attendance at the event and who are, for the moment: Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Harrison Ford, Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, and Bryan Cranston.

Where to see the Oscars 2021

The pandemic has changed many things, but not the start time of the Oscars this year, which remains, as usual, at 2:00 (Spanish time). Also as always, Movistar + will begin its broadcast at 23:30 on Sunday and the red carpet will start at 00:30. Everything that happens can be followed live on the EL PAÍS website, where there will be a wide coverage of the ceremony and its preview.

Schedule of the Oscars 2021 in America

In Latin America the Oscars can be followed in Spanish thanks to the TNT channel, in which they have prepared a special program entitled Meeting point with all the details of the awards gala.

These are the local hours: