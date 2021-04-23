The Oscar Awards is one of the most anticipated events of this 2021. The ceremony will recognize the best of the Cinema industry with 23 categories, among which stand out best film, best director, best actress and best actor.

The gala will be held this Sunday, April 25 at the theater Hollywood Dolby and it will also reach television in Peru and other Latin American countries.

Who are the nominees for the Oscars 2021 as best director?

For the 93rd edition of the Oscar 2021, Five nominees were chosen for best director. These would be the candidates and the feature films in which they are in charge:

Thomas Vinterber – Another round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising young woman.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscar Awards will broadcast its 93rd edition on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the theater Hollywood Dolby and in downtown LA Union Station. In Europe, it will also be held between London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

The ceremony will begin at 5.00 pm (Pacific time) . Next, we show you the time of the ceremony in each country:

United States: 5.00 pm (Pacific time), 8 pm (Eastern time)

Peru: 7.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am on April 26.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America the gala will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

In the United States, it can be seen through the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, through MoviStar Estrenos and MoviStar +.

You can see the event live on the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.