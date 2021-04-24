Riz Ahmed is one of the nominees for the Oscar for best actor of 2021. The British actor is the protagonist of Sound of Metal, a film by Amazon Studios that has won rave reviews around the world. With this role in which he plays Ruben Stone, Ahmed got his first nominations for the Oscars, BAFTA, Golden Globes, SAG, among others.

Who is Riz Ahmed?

At 38 years old, Riz Ahmed’s debut on the big screen was in 2006. His first major role was opposite Jake Gyllenhal in Nightcrawler, a film about journalism where he played one of the main roles.

Riz’s versatility, personality, and good humor led the producers of The Night Of series to set their sights on him to join the cast and become Nasir Khan, a young man who was involved in crime as a result of a series of confusing events. The role played by Riz led to him being nominated for the first major award of his career, the Emmy for Best Actor in a Miniseries.

After that, the actor has formed the cast of Rogue One: a story of Star Wars, The Sisters Brothers and Venom, gaining relevance in the world of cinema.

Ultimately, it would be the movie Sound of Metal that would take him to the top of the film industry.

Against whom is Riz Ahmed competing for Best Actor at the Oscars 2021?

For Riz Ahmed it will not be easy to obtain the statuette for best Actor awarded by the academy, since he will have very good competitors at the helm. They are Chadwick Boseman with the movie The Mother of Blues; Anthony Hopkins, a historic world cinema actor who goes to the awards with the film The Father; Gary Oldman, who stars in Mank, and Steven Yeun, who joins the roster with Minari.

The best Riz Ahmed movies

Among Riz Ahmed’s best films and series, the following can be highlighted:

The Road of Guantanamo

Four lions

Nightcrawler

Venom

The Nigth Of

The Sisters Brothers

Sound of metal

When are the Oscars 2021?

This Sunday, April 25, the 2021 Oscar Awards will be held where the best in the film industry will be awarded. The appointment will take place in the studios of the city of Los Angeles.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

These are the times in which you will be able to see the award ceremony of the academy:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States: 8.00 p. m (ET) / 5.00 p. m (PT)

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The award will be broadcast by the signals of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do the same in the United States.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)