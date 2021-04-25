See the start of the 2021 Oscar Awards ONLINE | The Oscars is one of the most anticipated events of this 2021. The gala will reward the best of the film industry with 23 categories, among which stand out best film, best actress and best actor.

In addition, more than 30 productions from various film genres will compete to win the acclaimed Academy Award statuette. Next, we show all the details so you do not miss the great ceremony of the Oscars 2021.

Live: Oscar 2021: follow the event minute by minute Laura Pausini arrived at the Oscars 2021 Steven Yeun made it to the Oscars 2021 Alejandro Sanz sends a message of support to Laura Pausini Through his social networks, the Spanish singer shared his support for the Italian, nominated for Best Song for “Io si” Today is movie night. Celebrating culture is already a prize. Good luck to all the nominees, especially my friend @LauraPausini Y @Diane_Warren for #IoSi #IoSeen ❤️@TheAcademy #Oscars – Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) April 25, 2021 . First red carpet photo The Instagram account of La Academia published the first image of the place where the stars will pass.

First image of the red carpet of the Oscars 2021.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscar Awards, in its 93rd edition, will be held this Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe, they will also be held in London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic.

What time to see the Oscars 2021 LIVE?

These are the times when you can see the Academy Awards:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States: 8.00 p. m (ET) / 5.00 p. m (PT)

Oscars 2021: broadcast channel

The TNT signal, TNT Series (Latin America), ABC (United States) and Aztec TV (Mexico) will be responsible for the show to reach the largest number of countries in the world. From Peru, you can see TNT on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

Where to see the Oscars 2021 awards LIVE ONLINE?

In Latin America, the gala will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

In the United States, it can be seen through the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be broadcast through Movistar Estrenos and MoviStar +.

How to see the Red Carpet of the Oscars 2021?

You can see the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com. In Latin America it will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

Although for the first time there will be no red carpet, the transmission of the expected event will be on TNT and TNT Series. We share the channels in which you can find the celebration from Peru.

Who are the nominees for Best Actor?

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari.