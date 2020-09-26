What casualties does he have for the Zorrilla party?

“This week Juncà has been a bit touched, we have other players touched, but almost certainly Juncà is the only casualty and we will assess the rest on match day”.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of September 26, 2020

How important do you give to a victory in Valladolid?

“All victories are always important. For me it is more important to continue growing as a team, to continue strengthening our identity, to be a solid team, a team that depends on us only. Performance depends on us, then the opponent can be better or worse but the performance is up to us. “

What does Vadillo need to have minutes?

“He lacks the same as many other players who have not played yet, for the coach to put it on.”

How do you value the defensive work in this LaLiga start?

“What I value is the work of the whole team, the whole team helps defensively and the whole team must help offensively. In that aspect we have also taken a step forward. They have told me that we are the team that has shot the most at goal in these two days playing against Eibar, a team always complicated, and against Valencia, one of the greats of Spain. That says a lot about how we are working, both with the ball and without the ball. “

Will you do rotations thinking about Barcelona?

“I only think about the next game and the next one is Valladolid, that the three points are worth the same as in any other game.”

Are you physically preparing your team to face three games in one week?

“Yes, of course. We have had an atypical preseason, but we have greatly affected aspects that we had to improve and the numbers indicate in these first two days that it has been.”

What game do you expect in Valladolid?

“An uncomfortable game, for sure. Sergio is a coach who works very well with his teams, they are teams that are always very compact, it is very difficult to find space for them, but it is a game to continue taking steps forward. We must continue to maintain our identity In terms of both the game and the team, and that is what will bring us closer to victory, against this rival and before everyone. “

Are you planning to play this season with three center-backs or will you be faithful to the four-back scheme?

“More than the tactic to use, which will be evaluated according to the players we have available and those who finally make up the squad, for me the most important thing is that our identity is clear. After the tactical system all it does is help us to achieve victory, but the identity of the team or how we want to play will not depend on one system or another. “