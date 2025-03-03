Zoe Saldaña He has won the Oscar of Best Actress of Delivery for his role in Emilia Pérez in the 2025 Oscars. The prize was also played between Isabella Rossellini, Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro and Felicity Jones; Finally, he has been the film’s actress directed by Jacques Audiard who has won the award.

Although the movie is called Emilia Pérez, The star character is that of Zoe Saldaña. The New Jersey actress gives life to a Mexican lawyer who is dragged to drug trafficking guts by helping a ruthless drug capo to change sex.

Saldaña is convincing both in musical numbers (those of Emilia Pérez They demand much more to actors than their vocal cords) as in the greatest suspense scenes. At the moment, Saldaña has won everything for which he competed, with what reaches the gala as one of the most foreseeable Oscar of the night.

The other nominated

Monica Barbaro in ‘A Complete Unknown’

All awards campaigns end up discovering an actor and, this year, the turn has touched him Monica Barbaro. The Californian actress has put on the skin, and La Voz, by Joan Baez, star of the folk that formed, along with Bob Dylan, one of the most media couples in music. The Staten Island nightingale It ain’t me, droolwhom we hear is Barbaro herself.

In the last musical biopic that James Mangold directed, In the tightropethe only Oscar in the film went to Reese Witherspoon, who embodied June Carter. And she, like Barbaro here, interprets the same song with her partner on stage.

A Complete Unknown It can be seen in cinemas as of February 28.

Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’

Many actors, when they have shot their last scene, feel they were born for the role they just said goodbye. In the case of Ariana Grandeimpression is not a common place. WICKED It exists, in large part, because the singer of Florida has fought so that it is. The spirit of the play constantly looms over the film through Ariana Grande, which gives life to Glinda, which she embodied, on stage, Kristin Chenoweth, who has a small cameo in which she commands her to silence her substitute.

WICKED It can be seen in cinemas.

Felicity Jones in ‘The Brutalist’

When the report of an American media announced that many Oscar voters were leaving The Brutalist in half, Felicity Jones He had to take his dream of conquering an Oscar. The character of Jones appears for the first time, in fact, in the scene after the intermediate. Until then, we have only heard it (in Hungarian, that is, with a small help from AI). Felicity Jones embodies the woman of Lászlo Tóth and the only person on the face of the earth who seems to understand what happens inside her head.

The Brutalist It can be seen in cinemas.

Isabella Rossellini in ‘Conclave’

In case Isabella Rossellini Pass a casting test for Conclavethis should not have extended much: with knowing that his competitions to use the photocopier were intact, it was enough. If the following candidacy surpasses the line that separates the secondary actor from the protagonist, it remains at a similar distance between the extra and the cast actor. Will Isabella Rossellini have enough with a phrase to win the Oscar?

Conclave It can be seen in cinemas.

Emilia Pérez It can be seen in cinemas.

