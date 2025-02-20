On March 2, the awards season reaches its top with the gala of THE OSCAR 2025 Awards. Hollywood, who has recently suffered the effects of Los Angeles fires, returns to their best days for a few hours. More than 20 awards are delivered in a ceremony presented by the humorist Conan O’Brien. The transmission of the 2025 Oscar in Spain can be seen through Movistar Plus+ in The morning from March 2 to 3.

The most nominated film is Emilia Pérez. And, in the category of best leading actress, is the interpreter who embodies this character, Karla Sofía Gascón. In the eye of Hurricane since the publication of hate messages, Karla Sofía Gascón has taken a step to the side during the promotion of Emilia Pérez, so she reaches this gala as an unlikely winner of the Oscar. The statuette is also disputed by Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi MoorE (The substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m still here).

Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’

Being bad witch is the best thing that has happened to Cynthia Erivo. The British actress has put himself in charge of the popular musical adaptation WICKEDwhose second installment will go through billboards at the end of 2025. WICKEDEnto conjugates his development as an actress with a powerful voice, which he presumes in musical numbers. His Defying Gravitytrue fire test for Ento, has nothing to envy to which thousands of London have heard, from the mouth of Idina Menzel, on the stage.

WICKED It can be seen in cinemas.

Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ Cinemania

Karla Sofía Gascón in ‘Emilia Pérez’

Until those tweets went afloat, the nomination of Karla Sofía Gascón It was one of the culminating points of this awards season. The Madrid, fourth performer born in Spain to compete for an Oscar, made history by becoming the first trans actress to be nominated for a statuette. In Emilia PérezKarla Sofía Gascón accompanies the bloodthirsty Manitas in her transition by embodying the character before and after her sex change. This won the admiration of millions of viewers; Among them, Oliver Stone, who applauded Gascon’s work on his social networks.

Emilia Pérez It can be seen in cinemas.

Karla Sofía Gascón in ‘Emilia Pérez’ Cinemania

Mikey Madison in ‘Anora’

Hours in Striptease bars, days sliding down a bar to look like a professional and weeks of filming contemplate Mikey Madison. The young actress (who, to win the prize, would approach the precocity record of Marlee Matllin) has fond of her first leading role with Anora. This bitter version of Pretty Woman It travels from realism to the Screwball Comedy and, from there, to the most naturalistic drama; and Mikey Madison borders excellence in all areas.

Anora It can be seen in cinemas.

Mikey Madison in ‘Anora’ Cinemania

Demi Moore in ‘The substance’

You may never aspire to star status, but Demi Moore He learned to behave like one in the miraculous decade in which everything was in Hollywood. After disappearing in the early two thousand, Demi Moore has returned to the first line of the industry with The substancegender title in which a woman tormented by the loss of her beauty uses a product that promises to recover her best self.

The substance It can be seen in cinemas and Filmin and Movistar Plus+.

Demi Moore in ‘The substance’ Cinemania

Fernanda Torres in ‘I’m still here’

The surprise of the season is called Fernanda Torresdaughter of Fernanda Montenegro, the only Brazilian actress to be nominated for an Oscar. Fernanda Torres won an unpredictable Golden Globe for Best Actress in Drama and, because most of the interpretation awards of the year did not nominate her, her candidacy is an enigma. Is this biopic of an activist whose husband was arrested by the Brazilian dictatorship the film in which the next Oscar winner acts?

I’m still here It can be seen in cinemas as of February 21.

Fernanda Torres in ‘I’m still here’ Cinemania

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.