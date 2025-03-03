Flow He has won the best animated film Oscar Oscar 2025. The prize was also played between The reverse 2, memories of a snail, wild robot and Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers; Finally it has been the film directed by Gints zilbalodis the one that has risen with the award.

A black cat and a flood. Lasting director Gints Zilbalodis does not need more in this jewel of animation, which is completely trusting the visual power of his suggestive world to captivate the viewer. In Flowa single word is not pronounced during the odyssey of a cat with fear of the water that is suddenly, with the end of the world.

Flow It can be seen in cinemas.

‘Flow’ Cinemania

The other nominated

‘2’

His predecessor, released a decade ago, won the Oscar for Best animated film. I may Upside down 2 He did not conquer the statuette, but he has conquered the box office: no other film has collected as much as Upside down 2. If the first part discovered that the feelings had feelings, this second installment confirms that Disney has a winning letter with Upside down. So to franchise.

Upside down 2 It can be seen in Disney+.

‘2’ upside down (‘Inside out 2’) Pixar/Disney

‘Memories of a snail’

Adam Elliot broke our hearts with Mary and Maxthat kind of UP Directed by Haneke considered today as one of the masterpieces of this century. MEMORIES OF A SCAKE It approaches the greatness of Mary and Max with a moving story about a lonely girl and an eccentric neighbor.

MEMORIES OF A SCAKE It can be seen in cinemas.

‘Memories of a snail’ Cinemania

‘Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers’

Friends and entrepreneurs with residence in Aardman Animations. The characters created by Nick Park and Mark Burton returned to life last year with a new adventure. In this case, WALLACE creates an intelligent gnome that endangers its future as an inventor, something that Gromit He neither wants nor can afford.

Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers It can be seen in Netflix.

‘Wallace & Gromit. Revenge is served with feathers’ Cinemania

‘Wild Robot’

DreamWorks Animation has signed one of the titles (of animation, or dry) of the year with Wild robot. Nominated for three statuettes, wild robot narrates the wreck of a robot on an island inhabited by animals, which will gradually become their friends. Wild robot He has the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Mark Hamill or Bill Night, among others.

Wild robot It can be seen in cinemas.

‘Wild Robot’ Cinemania

