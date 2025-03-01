The Oscar 2025 Awards They deliver this weekend. It seemed that he was never going to arrive, but the delivery ceremony of the 97 edition Of the maximum awards of the Hollywood Academy will put an end to A prize season marked by the controversies in which it has cost to define the favorites to succeed.

After many ups and downs, once the previous prizes that usually function as predictors have been delivered, it seems that the thing will have to decide between Anora and Conclave. Emilia Pérez, The film with the highest number of nominations (13) has been affected by the tunis reflot of its protagonist Karla Sofía Gascón With messages of Islamophobic and racist content, which has dynamited the options of the Spanish actress, who will finally go to the gala.

But before talking about favorites in each category, we will review the Key data not to miss anything from the 2025 Oscar Awards.

2025 Oscar Awards: Gala schedule



The Oscar delivery ceremony will take place on March 2. In Spain it can be seen During the night of Sunday 2 to Monday 3, starting at 2am (peninsular time). The enclosure that will host will be the Los Angeles Dolby Theater. This iconic place is located in the heart of Hollywood and since 2002 it is the headquarters that the Academy of Arts and Film Sciences choose to celebrate the Oscars.

2025 Oscar Awards: where to see the gala from Spain

As usual every year, Movistar Plus+ The red carpet and the Oscar Awards ceremony will exclusively issue in Spain. From 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 The special coverage of the platform will start. You can also follow everything that happens through our social networks and minute by minute of cinemania.

The rights of the gala belong to the channel ABC, And for the first time in the history of the awards will also be broadcast live in streaming, through the platform Hulu

2025 Oscar Awards: Who presents the gala



The humorist Conan O’Brien will debut as the presenter of the Oscar in this edition, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel, who was a master of ceremonies in the two previous ceremonies. Like its predecessor, O’Brien is a iconic figure of Late-Night Americans, tanned as television presenter, comedy star screenwriter (in his curriculum they are Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons) and actor.

2025 Oscar Awards: Favorite Movies



After a race marked by the controversies, the films that have reached the final stretch are more force are Anora and Conclave. The first one, winner of the golden palm directed by Be Baker and starring Mikey Madison (who won the BAFTA of best actress) has been awarded both in the prizes of the Directors Union (DGA) and in the Producers Union (PGA), maximum predictor of the title that is usually taken the fat award in the Oscars.

In the interpretation categories, everything seems determined to Kieran Culkin as best cast actor for To Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña as best cast actress for Emilia Pérez; that of Jacques Audiard It is also the favorite for the best international film award despite the controversy around Karla Sofía Gascón.

The latter makes the category of best actress is settled between Demi Moore by The substance, The most likely awarded, and Mikey Madison for Anora. More uncertain is the panorama in the category of best actor, where Adrien Brody has all favorite ballots for The brutalist, But his companions have preferred to reward the SAG Awards to Timothée Chalamet by A complete unknown, Opening the race.

