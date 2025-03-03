Check the complete list of the winners of the 97 edition of the Oscar Awards





This February 2, 2025 (dawn from 2 to 3 in Spain), the Dolby Theater will be the stage of the 97th edition of the Oscar Awardswhere the best of the cinema of the last year will be recognized. Next, we tell you Who have taken the statuette in each category.

Complete list of Oscar awards winners

Yura Borisov by ‘Anora’

Winner: Kieran culkin for ‘A Real Pain’

Edward Norton for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Guy Pearce for ‘The Brutalist’

Jeremy Strong for ‘The Apprentice’

‘Conclave

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Gladiator II’

‘Nosferatu’

Winner: ‘Wicked’

‘The brutalist’

‘Conclave’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Wicked’

‘Wild Robot’

‘Emilia Pérez’

Winner: ‘The substance’

‘A Different Man’

‘Nosferatu’

‘Wicked’

Jacques Audiard by ‘Emilia Pérez’

James Mangold and Jay Cocks for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes for ‘Nickel Boys’

Winner: Peter Straughan for ‘Conclave’

‘The lives of sing sing’, by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, John H. Richardson

Winner: Sean Baker by ‘Anora’

Jesse Eisenberg for ‘A Real Pain’

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for ‘The Brutalist’

Coralie Fargeat for ‘the substance’

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David for ‘September 5’

Ariana Grande by ‘Wicked’

Isabella Rossellini by ‘conclave’

Felicity Jones for ‘The Brutalist’

Zoe Saldaña by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Monica Barbaro for ‘A Complete Unknown’

‘The Evil’ by ‘Emilia Pérez

‘Like a Bird’ of ‘The lives of Sing Sing’

‘My path’ by ‘Emilia Pérez’

‘The Journey’ by The Six Triple Eight ‘

‘Never Too Late’ by ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘The seed of the sacred fig

‘Flow, a world to save’

‘The girl with the needle’

‘I’m still here’

Winner: ‘Flow, a world to save’

‘Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers’

‘Wild Robot’

‘Discomfort 2 (Inside Out 2)’

‘Memories of a snail’

Winner: ‘Anora’

‘Conclave’

‘The brutalist’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Wicked’

‘The brutalist’

‘Conclave’

‘Dune Part 2 ‘

‘Nosferatu’

‘Wicked’

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Dune: Part 2’

‘Wild Robot’

‘Wicked’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘The brutalist’

‘Dune: Part 2’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Nosferatu’

‘Maria’

Timothée Chalamet for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Adrien Brody for ‘The Brutalist’

Ralph Fiennes for ‘Conclave’

Sebastian Stan for ‘The Amprentice. Trump’s story ‘

Colman Domingo for ‘The lives of Sing Sing’

Brady Corbet by ‘The Brutalist’

Jacques Audiard by ‘Emilia Pérez’

James Mangold for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Sean Baker by ‘Anora’

Coralie Fargeat for ‘the substance’

Karla Sofía Gascón by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Demi Moore for ‘the substance’

Mikey Madison by ‘Anora’

Cynthia Erivo by ‘Wicked’

Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m still here’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘The brutalist’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘Anora’

‘Conclave’

‘The substance’

‘Wicked’

‘Dune: Part 2’

‘I’m still here’

The closure of the awards season has arrived with a much more at odd competition than last year.