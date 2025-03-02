The Oscar 2025 Awards They are delivered this morning in Los Angeles in the 97th edition of the highest awards of the Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences of Hollywood. Academics face a list of nominations that form one of the best selections in recent years and the duel seems to be between ‘Anora ‘ and ‘Conclave’.

All attention will also be put in ‘Emilia Pérez ‘the film with the highest number of nominations (13) that has been affected by the Tuis reflot of its protagonist Karla Sofía Gascón, With messages of Islamophobic and racist content, who will finally go to the gala.