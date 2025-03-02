Oscar 2025 Awards: Complete List of Winners

Tonight the 2025 Oscar Awards are being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez part like the film with more nominations opting for up to 13 statuettes, followed by The Brutalist and WICKED With 10 nominations. The surprise could be given by the Brazilian I’M Still Herewhich opts for best film, best international film and best leading actress. Follow the minute by minute through eldiario.es and from social networks (Twitter and Bluesky) from eldiario.es culture.

Where to see the films nominated for the 2025 Oscar

Best movie

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part two

Emilia Pérez

I’M Still Here

Nickel Boys

The substance

WICKED

Best leading actor

Adrien Brody

Timothée Chalamet

Colman Domingo

Ralph Fiennes

Sebastian Stan

Best leading actress

Cynthia Erivo

Karla Sofía Gascón

Mikey Madison

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Best address

Sean Baker, by Anora

Brady Corbet, by The Brutalist

James Mangold, by A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, by Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, by The substance

Best secondary actor

Yura Borisov

Kieran Culkin

Edward Norton

Guy Pearce

Jeremy Strong

Best International Film

I’M Still Here (Brazil)

The girl with the needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of The Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best animated film

Flow

Upside down 2

MEMORIES OF A SCAKE

Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers

Wild robot

Best documentary film

Black Box Diaries

Not Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Better assembly

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

WICKED

Best photography address

The Brutalist

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best music

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

WICKED

The Wild Robot

Best adapted script

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

SING SING

Best script

Anora

The Brutalist

To Real Pain

SEPTEMBER 5

The substance

Best secondary actress

Monica Barbaro

Ariana Grande

Felicity Jones

Isabella Rossellini

Zoe Saldaña

Best makeup and hairdresser

To Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The substance

WICKED

Best original song

Evil

The Journey

Like a Bird

My path

Never Too Late

Best costume design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

WICKED

Best sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part two

Emilia Pérez

WICKED

Wild robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune 2

Nosferatu

WICKED

Better visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

WICKED

Best animated short

Beautiful Men

In the shadow of the cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best fiction short

To Lien

Anuja

I’M not a robot

The Last Ranger

The man who could not remain silent

Best short documentary