Oscar 2025 Awards: Complete List of Winners

March 2, 2025
March 2, 2025
Tonight the 2025 Oscar Awards are being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez part like the film with more nominations opting for up to 13 statuettes, followed by The Brutalist and WICKED With 10 nominations. The surprise could be given by the Brazilian I’M Still Herewhich opts for best film, best international film and best leading actress. Follow the minute by minute through eldiario.es and from social networks (Twitter and Bluesky) from eldiario.es culture.

Best movie

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’M Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The substance
  • WICKED

Best leading actor

  • Adrien Brody
  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Colman Domingo
  • Ralph Fiennes
  • Sebastian Stan

Best leading actress

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Karla Sofía Gascón
  • Mikey Madison
  • Demi Moore
  • Fernanda Torres

Best address

  • Sean Baker, by Anora
  • Brady Corbet, by The Brutalist
  • James Mangold, by A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard, by Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat, by The substance

Best secondary actor

  • Yura Borisov
  • Kieran Culkin
  • Edward Norton
  • Guy Pearce
  • Jeremy Strong

Best International Film

  • I’M Still Here (Brazil)
  • The girl with the needle (Denmark)
  • Emilia Pérez (France)
  • The Seed of The Sacred Fig (Germany)
  • Flow (Latvia)

Best animated film

  • Flow
  • Upside down 2
  • MEMORIES OF A SCAKE
  • Wallace and Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers
  • Wild robot

Best documentary film

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Not Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
  • Sugarcane

Better assembly

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • WICKED

Best photography address

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part 2
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Best music

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • WICKED
  • The Wild Robot

Best adapted script

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • SING SING

Best script

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • To Real Pain
  • SEPTEMBER 5
  • The substance

Best secondary actress

  • Monica Barbaro
  • Ariana Grande
  • Felicity Jones
  • Isabella Rossellini
  • Zoe Saldaña

Best makeup and hairdresser

  • To Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The substance
  • WICKED

Best original song

  • Evil
  • The Journey
  • Like a Bird
  • My path
  • Never Too Late

Best costume design

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • WICKED

Best sound

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • WICKED
  • Wild robot

Best Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune 2
  • Nosferatu
  • WICKED

Better visual effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • WICKED

Best animated short

  • Beautiful Men
  • In the shadow of the cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!

Best fiction short

  • To Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’M not a robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The man who could not remain silent

Best short documentary

  • Death by Numbers
  • I am ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

