Adrien Brody He has won the best actor’s Oscar for his role in The Brutalist in the 2025 Oscars. The prize was also played between Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan and Colman Domingo; Finally he has been the film actor directed by Brady Corbet who has won the award.

In The pianistthe character of Adrien Brody He survived the Holocaust. However, who embodied it was not able to survive the most early Oscar for the best leading actor in the industry. They have had to spend many years for Brody to run again as the best interpreter of the year, again with a holocaust survivor, the fictitious architect László Tóth of The Brutalist.

‘The brutalist’ Cinemania

Timothée Chalamet in ‘A Complete Unknown’

There are films that have so much in the public conversation that, when they are finally released, they have nothing to add to their expectations. A Complete Unknown He had been circulating since before the pandemic under the following holder: Bob Dylan’s biopic would give him Timothée Chalamet Your first Oscar. The young Hollywood star arrives at the gala with the hopes intact of making this dream come true: for this, he has prepared conscientiously, even succumbing to a physical change that resembles Bob Dylan. Yes, where appropriate, physical change has meant winning 10 kilos.

A Complete Unknown It can be seen in cinemas as of February 28.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’. Cinemania

Colman Domingo in ‘The lives of sing sing’

In 2024, his nomination for Rustin It was one of the surprises of the year. In 2025, on the other hand, there was a discounted that Colman Domingo I would open through the nominees for best actor protagonists for The lives of sing sing. In this film, based on real events, Colman Domingo embodies a prisoner that is part of a theater workshop with which to distract a couple of hours to a long condemnation.

The lives of sing sing It can be seen in cinemas.

Colman Domingo in ‘The lives of sing sing’ Cinemania

Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’

Of all the nominees in the interpretive categories, only two actors can inspire the following question: Wait a moment, have you never won an Oscar? Edward Norton (four times nominated) is one. The second, Ralph Fiennesportentous British interpreter for which this is his third nomination. The intriguing Conclave Edward Berger has recovered, for the big screen, the talent of Ralph Fiennes, third way for the statuette after Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet.

Conclave It can be seen in cinemas.

Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’ Cinemania

Sebastian Stan in ‘The Amprentice’

Putting into Donald Trump’s skin, and being so convincing, deserves all awards, even if only as a demonstration of mercy. Sebastian Stan He has achieved his first Oscar nomination with this biopic, in which at times the figure of Donald Trump is dangerously resembles a human being; To, in the following scene, dilute any comparison.

The Amprentice It can be seen in cinemas and is available for rent in Filmin and Apple TV+.

Sebastian Stan in ‘The Amprentice’ Cinemania

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.