'Barbie' was the most successful film throughout 2023, being the highest-grossing film of that year and raising more than $1,445 million. This achievement was not overlooked by the Academy of Film and Cinematographic Scienceswhich nominated the film directed by Greta Gerwig to eight categories in the 96th edition of the Oscar awards, among which is the best film. It will have tough competition when faced with 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Creatures', 'Those Who Remain', 'The Moon Killers', 'Past Lives', 'Zone of Interest', 'Master', 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'American Fiction'.

Therefore, to talk about one of the strong candidates to win the Oscar, we will tell you what happened with Ryan Gosling, whose character, Ken, had many fewer wardrobe options than Margot Robbie, who gave life to the iconic Mattel doll.

Why did Ryan Gosling have fewer outfits than Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'?

The main reason why Ryan Goslingas Ken, had fewer outfits than Margot Robbie is, simply, because Barbie is the protagonist of the film. Likewise, Ken is considered an accessory for the doll, so they did not give so much importance when dressing the character.

Regarding this, Jacqueline Durrancostume designer for 'Barbie', spoke: “Nobody cares about Ken, everyone wants to play with Barbie. He pairs up with Barbie and also changes, but he has many, many fewer clothing options,” said Durran, who previously worked with Gerwig in 'Little Women', a film for which he won an Oscar.

The artist also referred to the inspiration she used for the costumes of Ken, and indicated that it was based on a style from the 80s. “Retro sportswear is an area where we did a lot of shopping for Ken. He is sporty. That's the main thing about him. We had buyers in the United States who went to the distributors and imported it for us because we needed it so much,” he said, according to Esquire.

How many nominations does 'Barbie' have at the Oscars?

'Barbie' It received a total of eight Academy Award nominations, among which, in addition to best film, were best supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), best supporting actress (America Ferrera), best adapted screenplay, best original song ( 'I'm Just Ken' and 'What Was I Made For'), best production design and best costume design.

'Barbie' has 8 nominations for the 2024 Oscars. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

However, what generated the most controversy and gave a lot to talk about at the time was the exclusion of Margot Robbie in the best actress category. This was not ignored by Ryan Goslingwho spoke about it.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this historic and globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without his talent, courage and genius. To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” said the Canadian actor.

Will Ryan Gosling sing 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars?

After various rumors, the Academy confirmed that Ryan Gosling will be part of the ceremony when singing 'I'm Just Ken', a song that he himself performs in 'Barbie'. In this performance he will not be alone, since he will be accompanied by Mark Ronson, one of the composers of the song along with Andrew Wyatt.

Ryan Gosling will reprise his 'Barbie' character when he sings 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

As we remember, 'I'm Just Ken' won the award for best song at this year's Critics Choice Awards, when it defeated its film 'companion' and with whom it will compete again at this year's Oscars, 'What 'Was I Made For', a song that will also have a live performance with Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscar awards will take place next Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California. The event will begin with the red carpet starting at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 4:00 pm (Pacific Time).

