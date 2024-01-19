The 2024 Oscars will celebrate their 96th edition and are preparing to honor the best films that were released throughout 2023. This celebration, the most important in the film industry, will take place at the Dolby Theater of Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and the most relevant personalities in the field are already preparing to step on the red carpet.

However, there is a considerable step first before fully entering the famous awards ceremony: knowing the complete list of nominees. For this, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will organize a small event in which it will launch the names of the films, performers, directors, among others, that stood out last year.

When are the 2024 Oscar nominees revealed?

The list of nominees Oscar 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. This small ceremony is part of the calendar of the entire celebration, which began on January 9 with the Governors' Award.

It is worth mentioning that on this same date we will be able to know the results of a disputed voting process that began on January 11 and ended on the 16th of the same month.

At what time will the list of Oscar 2024 nominees be announced?

The nominees for Oscar 2024 will be revealed at 5:30 a.m. (Pacific time) and 7:30 a.m. (Central time). Next, we will show you a list with the respective schedule by country in Latin America and Spain so that you can follow this important broadcast live:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 7.30am

7.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 8.30am

8.30am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 9.30am

9.30am Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 10.30am

10.30am Spain: 2.30 pm

Where to see the 2024 Oscar nominations?

The nominations for Oscar Awards 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on the official website of the Academy. Likewise, you can follow all the details of the event through their X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and YouTube accounts.

'Oppenheimer' is the favorite film to win the most nominations. Photo: Universal Pictures

Who will present the 2024 Oscars?

For the second consecutive time, Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge of presenting the important 2024 ceremony, as announced by the Academy itself through its dissemination portals.

Kimmel is a comedian, actor, host, screenwriter and television producer who currently hosts his own talk show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', on the ABC network, since 2003.

