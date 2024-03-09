The long-awaited gala event of the Oscar will take place tomorrow, a day that promises to be full of glamor and elegance, with the presence of actors renowned and the delivery of the precious figurines to those who have proven to be the best in their field. However, It is important to remember that this event is not limited only to the awards ceremony and the celebrity parade on the red carpet.. As we prepare for the big night, let's remember that there is much more to the Oscars than meets the eye.

As can be deduced from the header, The Oscars celebration must have a high-quality gastronomic offer, meticulously prepared from start to finish.. It's natural to wonder what celebrities and their guests enjoy after the event. Now we are going to reveal that enigma a little, reveal What dishes are offered and who is responsible for the entire buffet that will be presented this Sunday, March 10.

Oscars 2024: who are the chefs in charge of the menu?

According to the Univision portal, chefs Wolfgang Puck and Elliott Grover will be in charge of satisfying the palates of attendees with their exquisite culinary creations. Puck, who will participate for the thirtieth time in this great event, will team up again with Grover and both will thus guarantee excellence in the gastronomic offer.

On the other hand, Charles Joly and the Mexican Israel Baron They will be in charge of mixology, one of the main attractions of the celebration. This art of mixing and matching drinks and ingredients using advanced techniques, such as flambéing or freezing, will allow you to offer exotic, delicious and high-quality cocktails, worthy of your party guests.

What is the menu that awaits guests at the Oscar 2024?

Because we are facing one of the most notable events on a global level, with the presence of the most recognized luminaries of the seventh Art, it is expected that the delicacies offered will be luxurious and of high economic value. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to you to discover the variety of delicacies that will be served throughout the night in the city of Los Angeles. Here we leave you in detail the food dishes for the guests.

Lightly breaded native lobster with triple-cooked potatoes and a dash of tartar sauce

Shrimp Cocktail Roll with Beluga Caviar

Yorkshire pudding filled with Wagyu beef, horseradish sauce and watercress

Smoked salmon

French fries covered in caviar (tater tots).

Wolfgang Puck will be one of those in charge of delighting the Oscar audience with his gastronomic talent. Photo: Bon Viveur

Where will the dinner and party take place after the Oscars?

The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States, will be the setting for the most prestigious ceremony in cinema. However, the subsequent celebration will not take place there, but in the Governor's Ballalso in The Angels. Actors, producers, directors, designers and other guests at the ceremony are expected to attend, along with their respective companions. Therefore, a large turnout and a considerable banquet are anticipated for the occasion.

