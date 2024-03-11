Who are I winners of the Oscars 2024? Here she is Full list of the prizes awarded during the ceremony which took place last night, and which saw Oppenheimer and Poor Creature triumph! in the most relevant categories.
- Best film: Oppenheimer
- Best direction: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Best leading actor: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Best leading actress: Emma Stone (Poor Creatures!)
- Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction
- Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
- Best photography: Oppenheimer
- Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron
- Best Soundtrack: Oppenheimer
- Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
- Best costumes: Poor Creatures!
- Best editing: Oppenheimer
- Best documentary film: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Best Documentary Short Film: The Last Repair Shop
- Best International Film: The Area of Interest
- Best makeup: Poor Creatures!
- Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One
- Best animated short: War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Best sound: The Area of Interest
Oppenheimer and Poor Creatures! they give a low hand
As mentioned, Oppenheimer and Poor Creatures! they were the most awarded productions. The film directed by Christopher Nolan took home six awards for best film, leading actor, supporting actor, cinematography, original soundtrack and editing. Nolan, Murphy and Downey Jr. received their first statuette.
Poor Creatures! instead it scored four awards for best actress, scenography, makeup and costumes, while La Zona di Interesse took home the Oscar for best international film and sound.
