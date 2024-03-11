See also Riot Games details plans for League of Legends and Wild Rift in 2022

Who are I winners of the Oscars 2024 ? Here she is Full list of the prizes awarded during the ceremony which took place last night, and which saw Oppenheimer and Poor Creature triumph! in the most relevant categories.

Oppenheimer and Poor Creatures! they give a low hand

Emma Stone in Poor Creatures!

As mentioned, Oppenheimer and Poor Creatures! they were the most awarded productions. The film directed by Christopher Nolan took home six awards for best film, leading actor, supporting actor, cinematography, original soundtrack and editing. Nolan, Murphy and Downey Jr. received their first statuette.

Poor Creatures! instead it scored four awards for best actress, scenography, makeup and costumes, while La Zona di Interesse took home the Oscar for best international film and sound.