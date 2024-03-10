Oscar 2024, the show begins: red carpet before awards for films and actors

The stars walk the red carpet showing off curious, hypnotic, sparkling and bizarre outfits. Among men, the tuxedo is, as is obvious, decidedly predominant

Red carpet between Barbie pink and total black for the 96th edition of the Oscars 2024. In front of the Dolby Theatre, the stars walk the red carpet showing off curious, hypnotic, sparkling and bizarre outfits. Black is the choice of many actresses: from Eva Longoria to Jamie Lee Curtis, from Vanessa Hudgens – who shows off her baby bump for her first public outing – to Billie Eilish, who uses it in an original way by combining it with a black and white checked skirt and a white shirt.

Hair tied back and a long total black dress that leaves the shoulders uncovered and two large 'wings' that start from the front décolleté to Sandra Hüllernominated for an Oscar for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Pink Barbie, as is obligatory, for Oscar candidate America Ferrera, which sports a long glitter. Breaking the color line with an optical white is Kirsten Dunst, smiling alongside her husband Jesse Plemons. Colman Domingo, nominated for 'Rustin', was also very elegant, in an original double-breasted tuxedo, bow tie and decorated shoes. See also Zaporizhzhia, raids and cross accusations