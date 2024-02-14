In the countdown to the Oscar, the nominated stars met in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the traditional lunch, where, oblivious to the rigor of busy schedules and interviews, they experienced an afternoon of camaraderie, exchange , impressions, and even starred in selfies.

The gala shined with the presence of the cast of the eight-time Barbie Award nominee, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and director Greta Gerwig. Also, with the actors of OppenheimerPoor Creatures and the famous director Martin Scorsese for The Moon Killers.

This is the only time of the year when all the Oscar nominees can meet in the same room before the big gala on Sunday, March 10. Janet Yang, president of the Academy, He began his speech with effusive congratulations before offering some tips on how to give a great speech in 45 seconds or less, Vanity Fair reported.

The protagonists of 'Barbie' arrived in the tone that characterizes everything that has to do with the famous Mattel doll. Margot Robbie wore a Chanel suit, with a tweed two-piece set. Her companion, Ryan Gosling (nominated for best supporting actor and performer of 'I'm Just Ken', the song nominated for best original song), wore an all-pink suit.

Sandra Hüller, star of Anatomy of a Fall, for which she is nominated for best actress, wore a colorful Valentino look. The French film that won the 2023 Cannes Film Festival reaches the Oscar with five nominations.

Separate note for the arrival of Messi, the dog who has scenes in Anatomy of a Fall. The border collie was one of the main stars of the lunch. The dog traveled from France to celebrate with his companions the triumph of the film directed by Justine Triet. The actors Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Bradley Cooper did not want to miss the opportunity to praise the mascot, who was already awarded the Palm Dog award in Cannes for his performance in the film.

