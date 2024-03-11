At 1.35 am on the breaking news page, Televideo publishes the news of the Oscar for best foreign film to “La zona d'interest” thus marking the disappointment of Matteo Garrone's film “I, captain“. But then, at the bottom of the news, an incredible text appears. According to Televideo, Garrone's film “inspired by the life of Captain Schettino and the Costa Concordia disaster had aroused great interest and expectations”. The sensational gaffe immediately began to circulate on social media, until the page disappeared from the Televideo website.