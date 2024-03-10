Oscar 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the awards ceremony

On the Italian night (around 2 am) between Sunday 10 and Monday 11 March 2024, the annual Oscar 2024 awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast from the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year, after years and years of absence, the live broadcast returns to Rai and the hosting of the evening was entrusted to Alberto Matano. Appointment on Rai 1 from 11.30pm on Sunday 10 March. There is great anticipation given the presence of Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone among the nominations. Where to watch the 2024 Oscar night live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The event will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on the night between 10 and 11 March 2024. Appointment on TV in Italy on Rai 1, from 11.30 pm on Sunday 10 March 2024, and for most of the night, with the conducted by Alberto Matano. The event, after many years on Sky, therefore returns to public TV and is entrusted to the host of La vita in diretta. Guests in the Rome studio Stefania Sandrelli, Gabriele Muccino, Claudia Gerini, Ambra Angiolini, Claudio Santamaria, Antonio Monda and Paola Jacobbi. Connected by the Red Carpet of the Academy Awards, however, TG1 correspondent Paolo Sommaruga will tell the Italian public about the magic of the evening by interviewing the international stars present.

Oscars 2024 live streaming

Streaming appointment with the 2024 Oscar awards ceremony on Rai Play, the free platform available on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Nominations

We have seen where to watch the 2024 Oscars on TV and live streaming, but which are the candidate films and actors (the nominations)? Below are all the main nominations:

Best Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Creatures!

Area of ​​interest

Best Director, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorese for Killers of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Yorgo Lanthimos for Poor Creatures!

Jonathan Glazer for Area of ​​Interest

Best Leading Actress, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Annette Bening in Nyad

Lily Gladstone in Killer of the Folower Moon

Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Emma Stone in Poor Creatures!

Best Leading Actor, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

Robert De Niro in Killer of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Creatures!

Best Supporting Actress, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

America Ferrera in Barbie

Jodie Foster in Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Master

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Area of ​​interest

Best International Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

I Captain (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

The snow society (Spain)

The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)

Area of ​​Interest (UK)

Best Animated Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

RobotDreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Best Editing, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Production Design, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Cinematography, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Costume Design, are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Makeup and Hairstyles are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Golda

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

The snow society

Best Visual Effects are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol.3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One

Napoleon

Best sound, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The Creator

Master

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One

Oppenheimer

Area of ​​interest

Best Original Score, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Creatures!

Best Original Song, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin' Hot

“I'm Just Ken” – Barbie

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe” – Killers of The Flower Moon

“What I Was Made For?” – Barbie

Best Documentary, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Tha ABCS of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Short Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderma

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko