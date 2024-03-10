Oscar 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the awards ceremony
On the Italian night (around 2 am) between Sunday 10 and Monday 11 March 2024, the annual Oscar 2024 awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast from the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year, after years and years of absence, the live broadcast returns to Rai and the hosting of the evening was entrusted to Alberto Matano. Appointment on Rai 1 from 11.30pm on Sunday 10 March. There is great anticipation given the presence of Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone among the nominations. Where to watch the 2024 Oscar night live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.
On TV
The event will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on the night between 10 and 11 March 2024. Appointment on TV in Italy on Rai 1, from 11.30 pm on Sunday 10 March 2024, and for most of the night, with the conducted by Alberto Matano. The event, after many years on Sky, therefore returns to public TV and is entrusted to the host of La vita in diretta. Guests in the Rome studio Stefania Sandrelli, Gabriele Muccino, Claudia Gerini, Ambra Angiolini, Claudio Santamaria, Antonio Monda and Paola Jacobbi. Connected by the Red Carpet of the Academy Awards, however, TG1 correspondent Paolo Sommaruga will tell the Italian public about the magic of the evening by interviewing the international stars present.
Oscars 2024 live streaming
Streaming appointment with the 2024 Oscar awards ceremony on Rai Play, the free platform available on PCs, smartphones and tablets.
Nominations
We have seen where to watch the 2024 Oscars on TV and live streaming, but which are the candidate films and actors (the nominations)? Below are all the main nominations:
Best Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Master
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Creatures!
Area of interest
Best Director, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorese for Killers of The Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Yorgo Lanthimos for Poor Creatures!
Jonathan Glazer for Area of Interest
Best Leading Actress, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Annette Bening in Nyad
Lily Gladstone in Killer of the Folower Moon
Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan in Maestro
Emma Stone in Poor Creatures!
Best Leading Actor, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Bradley Cooper in Maestro
Colman Domingo in Rustin
Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction
Robert De Niro in Killer of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling in Barbie
Mark Ruffalo in Poor Creatures!
Best Supporting Actress, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple
America Ferrera in Barbie
Jodie Foster in Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Master
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
Area of interest
Best International Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
I Captain (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
The snow society (Spain)
The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)
Area of Interest (UK)
Best Animated Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
RobotDreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse
Best Editing, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
Best Production Design, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
Best Cinematography, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Master
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
Best Costume Design, are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
Best Makeup and Hairstyles are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Golda
Master
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
The snow society
Best Visual Effects are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol.3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One
Napoleon
Best sound, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
The Creator
Master
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One
Oppenheimer
Area of interest
Best Original Score, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Creatures!
Best Original Song, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
“The Fire Inside” – Flamin' Hot
“I'm Just Ken” – Barbie
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe” – Killers of The Flower Moon
“What I Was Made For?” – Barbie
Best Documentary, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Tha ABCS of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Short Film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best animated short film, the following are nominated for the 2024 Oscars:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderma
War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
