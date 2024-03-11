THE SHOW

Ryan Gosling performed the song “I'm just Ken” from the movie “Barbie” at the 96th Oscars. Wearing a pink dress full of glitter, she made the entire theater go wild and during the performance she also invited Greta Gerwig, director of the film, her co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera to sing and then passed the microphone to her colleague and friend Emma Stone, sitting in the front row and ready to sing, at the top of her lungs. The presence of Slash, historic guitarist of Guns N' Roses, is a surprise.



01:08