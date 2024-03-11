Beyond fashion, the 2024 Oscars red carpet served as a platform for singer Billie Eilish, Poor Things actor Ramy Youssef and other artists to wear red pins as a show of support and a request for humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. in Loop. “We call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We are asking for lasting peace and justice for the people of Palestine. It is a universal message: 'Let's stop killing children.' Let's not be part of more wars,” said the actor. It was learned that more than 400 members of Hollywood signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden.

However, Demonstrators protested against the development of the Academy Awards. The press outside the Dolby Theater spread the boos: “they are embarrassing” and “a free Palestine will liberate us all.”

At the same time, the nominees gave their first statements on the red carpet. Sandra Huller talked about his first nomination for Oscar with the film Anatomy of a Fall and said that he built the character without knowing if he was guilty. “I played with a question of how to project that character to the audience. And I didn't want to know.”

For Ibero-America, there was the Chilean director Maite Alberti of the Oscar-nominated documentary The Infinite Memory. “I think it is a challenge in Latin America because the majority of caregivers are women. We are only going to evolve as a society when we are aware that we all have to take care of ourselves at some point in our lives, men and women,” he told TNT and Max about the story of journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, Paulina. “It happened to us that everyone told us: 'I have a family member with Alzheimer's.' And one would say where they are because you can't see it, because the family lives very isolated and very alone.”

For his part, the director of Robot Dreams, Pablo Berger, spoke about the experience of making animation and not directing actors. “The relationship between actors and directors is one of love, hate, but in the end we always end well. The important thing is what appears on the screen, right? Fortunately, I have my favorite actors and my muses: Maribel VerdúAngela Molina…”.

When he read the graphic novel on which the film is based, he related it to real stories and wanted to move. “I ended up in tears. “I have had a number of hugs and they have made substitutions, who were not thinking of a robot, but of loved ones who are no longer with them.”

Oscar nominee accused of plagiarism

Before the red carpet, the United States press reported on the serious accusation against director Alexander Payne and screenwriter David Hemingson of The Holdovers, nominated for best picture and one of the favorites at the Oscar for best actor for the work of Paul Giamatti.

Variety had the exclusive, after accessing the evidence of screenwriter Simon Stephenson (of Paddington 2), who had sent an email in January of this year to the writers union (Writers Guild of America). “The evidence that the remaining script has been plagiarized line by line from Frisco (his script) is really overwhelming: anyone who watches even the briefest sample almost invariably uses the word 'cheeky',” he told union director Lesley Mackey.

Alexander Payne. Accused of plagiarism for 'Those who stay'. Photo: diffusion.

Stephenson shows evidence that is compelling not only because of the similarities with the film Paynethe drama about a middle-aged professor—in Stephenson's script he is a doctor—who is forced to take care of a teenager, but because, according to what he says, the text was written in 2013 and was shown to production companies in order to get its realization.

“There is the claim that Payne had the script for Frisco both in 2013 and again in late 2019, just before he approached Hemingson about collaborating on a project. That claim appears to be supported by emails involving several Hollywood agencies and producers,” Variety notes.

The film earned five nominations, including best original screenplay. The American press sought out the director and screenwriter of Those Who Remain, but they declined to comment. Among the evidence that Simon Stephenson showed are the emails he shared with the founder of the Verve agency, Bryan Besser, in 2013.

“We gave Frisco to Alexander Payne's producing partner, Jim Burke, who we took to lunch yesterday. Our view is that, in an ideal world, this is the best way to access Searchlight.” Months later, Geoff Morley of the UTA agency indicated that Payne had read the script. “I spoke directly to Alexander Payne executive Jim Burke a while ago and he told me that Payne liked him, but that he wasn't interested in pushing him or directing him.”

Around 2019, Brightstar's John Woodward and producer Tanya Seghatchian (of the Oscar-winning The Power of Dog) showed off the project and told Stephenson: “I'm sorry to say that Alexander has already read it, but he says it's not exactly what he's looking for.”

Hemingson has the screenplay credits, but at the Thessaloniki Film Festival press conference, the director stated that he was also involved in the writing process. “I was involved in the script, although I don't take credit for it.”

