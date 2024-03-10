The most important cinema gala of the year took place during the night today, the awards ceremony for the Oscar. In this edition 2024 to triumph and collect prizes was one of the great predictions, Oppenheimer Of Christopher Nolanwhich in addition to the most coveted statuette of Best Film also won awards for best direction, best editing, best photography, best original soundtrack, best supporting actor with Robert Downey Jr. And Cillian Murphy awarded as best leading actor.

With well 4 figurines follows immediately after one of the other big names of the year, namely Poor Creatures! directed by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimosincluding the award for best leading actress, Emma Stone.

Below, we offer you the complete website all the winners of the night of the Oscars 2024 (the winners for each category will be highlighted in bold).

Best Film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Past lives

Poor creatures!

The area of ​​interest

Best Direction

Jonathan Glazer – The area of ​​interest

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor creatures!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Leading Actress

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a fall

Carey Mulligan – Master

Annette Bening – Nyad – Beyond the ocean

Emma Stone – Poor creatures!

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Master

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster – Nyad – Beyond the ocean

Danielle Brooks – The color purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo – Poor creatures!

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

May December

Past lives

Master

Best Non-Original Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

The area of ​​interest

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures!

Best International Film

I, Captain

Perfect days

The snow society

The teachers' lounge

The area of ​​interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures!

Best Editing

Anatomy of a fall

Poor creatures!

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Photography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures!

Best Costumes

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures!

Best Makeup and Hairstyles

Golda

The snow society

Master

Oppenheimer

Poor creatures!

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I

Napoleon

Best Sound

The Creator

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I

Master

Oppenheimer

The area of ​​interest

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny

Poor creatures!

Best Original Song

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“I'm Just Ken” – Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin' Hot

“Wahzhazhe” – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Animated Film

The boy and the heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

RobotDreams

Best Documentary

Bobi Wine

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 days in Maripol

Best Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABC's of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Best animated short film

Letter to a pig

Ninety-five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderma

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Oscar for Lifetime Achievement

In addition to these, three Oscars for lifetime achievement had already been awarded in November, namely:

Oscar for lifetime achievement – ​​actress – Angela Bassett

Oscar for lifetime achievement – ​​director – Mel Brooks

Oscar for lifetime achievement – ​​editor – Carol Littleton.