The most important cinema gala of the year took place during the night today, the awards ceremony for the Oscar. In this edition 2024 to triumph and collect prizes was one of the great predictions, Oppenheimer Of Christopher Nolanwhich in addition to the most coveted statuette of Best Film also won awards for best direction, best editing, best photography, best original soundtrack, best supporting actor with Robert Downey Jr. And Cillian Murphy awarded as best leading actor.
With well 4 figurines follows immediately after one of the other big names of the year, namely Poor Creatures! directed by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimosincluding the award for best leading actress, Emma Stone.
Below, we offer you the complete website all the winners of the night of the Oscars 2024 (the winners for each category will be highlighted in bold).
Best Film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Master
- Oppenheimer
- Past lives
- Poor creatures!
- The area of interest
Best Direction
- Jonathan Glazer – The area of interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor creatures!
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Leading Actress
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a fall
- Carey Mulligan – Master
- Annette Bening – Nyad – Beyond the ocean
- Emma Stone – Poor creatures!
Best Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Master
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster – Nyad – Beyond the ocean
- Danielle Brooks – The color purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor creatures!
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a fall
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Past lives
- Master
Best Non-Original Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The area of interest
- Oppenheimer
- Poor creatures!
Best International Film
- I, Captain
- Perfect days
- The snow society
- The teachers' lounge
- The area of interest
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Master
- Oppenheimer
- Poor creatures!
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a fall
- Poor creatures!
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Best Photography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Master
- Oppenheimer
- Poor creatures!
Best Costumes
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor creatures!
Best Makeup and Hairstyles
- Golda
- The snow society
- Master
- Oppenheimer
- Poor creatures!
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
- Napoleon
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I
- Master
- Oppenheimer
- The area of interest
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny
- Poor creatures!
Best Original Song
- “It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
- “I'm Just Ken” – Barbie
- “What Was I Made For?” – Barbie
- “The Fire Inside” – Flamin' Hot
- “Wahzhazhe” – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Animated Film
- The boy and the heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- RobotDreams
Best Documentary
- Bobi Wine
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 days in Maripol
Best Short Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Short Film
- The ABC's of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best animated short film
- Letter to a pig
- Ninety-five senses
- Our uniform
- Pachyderma
- War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Oscar for Lifetime Achievement
In addition to these, three Oscars for lifetime achievement had already been awarded in November, namely:
Oscar for lifetime achievement – actress – Angela Bassett
Oscar for lifetime achievement – director – Mel Brooks
Oscar for lifetime achievement – editor – Carol Littleton.
#Oscar #Oppenheimer #wins #winners
Leave a Reply