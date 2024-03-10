'Oppenheimer' dominates the 96th Oscars. The film directed by Christopher Nolan wins 7 statuettes out of 13 nominations. 'Oppenheimer' is the best film, Nolan wins for best director. Cillian Murphy is the best leading actor and Robert Downey jr triumphs as best supporting actor. There are also awards for best original soundtrack, best editing and best cinematography. Emma Stone is the best leading actress for her performance in 'Poor Creatures!', a film which wins 4 awards.

Here are all the 2024 awards and winners among films and actors:

Best film

'Oppenheimer' completes the triumphant evening with the award for best film, winning the seventh statuette out of 13 nominations. The film, whose victory respects the predictions made on the eve of the film, prevails over the other nine nominated films: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Creatures ! and The area of ​​interest.

Best leading actress

Emma Stone he won the award for his performance in 'Poor Creatures!'. Wins over Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan – Master and Annette Bening – Nyad – Beyond the Ocean.

Best direction

Christopher Nolan wins Best Director Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'. Nolan gets the better of Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest, Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Creatures!, Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best leading actor

Cillian Murphy triumphs for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'. The Irish actor prevails over Bradley Cooper – Maestro, Colman Domingo – Rustin, Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Life Lessons and Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction.

Best Original Song

'What Was I Made For?' sung by Billie Eilish in the film 'Barbie' he won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The song trumps American Symphony: 'It Never Went Away'; Barbie: 'I'm Just Ken'; Flamin' Hot: 'The Fire Inside' and Killers of the Flower Moon: 'Wahzhazhe'.

Best Original Score

'Oppenheimer' also triumphs in this category. It beats American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Indiana Jones and the Crossroads of Doom, and Poor Creatures!

Best sound

The award goes to 'The area of ​​interest'. It prevails over The Creator, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I, Maestro and Oppenheimer.

Best short film

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' by Wes Anderson triumphs. The work is established on The After, Invincible, Knight of Fortune, Red and White and Blue.

Best photography

Another award for 'Oppenheimer'. It is established on El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and Poor creatures!

Best Documentary

He triumphs '20 days in Mariupol'. Wins on Bobi Wine, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters and To Kill a Tiger. “I am honored. I may be the first director to say 'I wish I had never made this movie'. I would like to be able to exchange this statuette for the fact that Russia had never attacked our territory. I would like to ask the Russians to release our hostages”, says director Mstyslav Chernov as he accepts the award.

“I cannot change history and the past – he adds – But all together, I, you, we all can make sure that this history is put right and that the truth can prevail. May the people who gave their lives are never forgotten Because cinema creates memories, and memories create history.”

Best Documentary Short Film

The Oscar goes to 'The Last Repair Shop'. It trumps The ABC's of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between, and Nai Nai and Wai Po.

Best editing

'Oppenheimer' wins the Oscar for best editing. The other nominations were for 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Poor Creatures!', 'The Holdovers' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Better visual effects

AND' 'Godzilla: Minus One' to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. He made a name for himself in 'The Creator', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I' and 'Napoleon'.

Best Supporting Actor

The award goes to Robert Downey jr for his performance in Oppenheimer. The actor triumphs with his third nomination. It is established on Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction, Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon, Mark Ruffalo – Poor Creatures!, Ryan Gosling – Barbie.

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, precisely in that order,” says Downey Jr. “I thank my wife – adds the actor – She found me like an abandoned puppy and like a good vet she brought me back to life “. “My secret? I needed this job more than he needed me,” Downey Jr. added.

Best International Film

'The Area of ​​Interest' (UK) is Best International Film. Nothing to be done for 'Io Capitano' by Matteo Garrone, defeated with 'Perfect days' (Japan), 'The society of the snow' (Spain), 'The teachers room' (Germany).

Best costumes

Another Oscar for 'Poor Creatures!'.

Best scenography

'Poor Creatures!' also won the award for best scenography. The film wins over 'Barbie', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Napoleon', 'Oppenheimer'.

Best makeup and hairstyle

The Oscar goes to 'Poor Creatures!'. Yorgos Lanthimos' film establishes itself over Golda, The Snow Society, Maestro and Oppenheimer.

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction wins the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. Cord Jefferson's film established itself on 'Barbie', 'The Zone of Interest', 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Creatures!'.

Best Original Screenplay

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins the 2024 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He made a name for himself on 'The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita', 'May December', 'Past lives' and 'Maestro'.

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron by Hayao Miyazaki is the Best Animated Film of the 96th Oscars. He established himself on 'Elemental', 'Nimona', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and 'Robot Dreams'.

Best Supporting Actress

The ceremony's first prize is awarded to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, best supporting actress, for her performance in The Holdovers. She wins over Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Jodie Foster for Nyad, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple and America Ferrera for Barbie. “I have always wanted to be different, and I realized that I just want to be myself – said the actress upon receiving the statuette – I also thank you for when I was the only black girl in my class, thank you because you saw me. I I didn't see myself, you did and you allowed me to forge my own path.”

Jimmy Kimmel and the opening for Barbie

“It's a real shame that 'Barbie' didn't receive the nomination for its protagonist, Margot Robbie. There's no point in applauding, it's you who didn't vote.” It's the Jimmy Kimmel show at the opening of the evening: the comedian and host has something for everyone, and gives a sparkling monologue in which he presents the nominated films. The host addresses the two beautiful protagonists of 'Barbie', Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling: “Don't worry, you won something bigger than the Oscar which is the genetic lottery,” says Kimmel.

Which he then goes on to present Christopher Nolan, the director of 'Oppenheimer': “He's fascinating, you know, he doesn't use the internet, he writes his screenplays offline: a way of saying 'I won't let my porn addiction affect my production,'” he says to laughter from the audience. Kimmel then goes on to introduce Bradley Cooper: “You're here with your mom – he turns to the actor and director, sitting in the audience with his mother – He brings his mom to every show. It's very sweet, but I wonder: how many times “Do you have to take her out before it officially becomes a date? Are you working on a film about Freud?” Kimmel jokes.

Then Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster: “Jodie Foster was previously twenty years younger to be De Niro's girlfriend, now she is twenty years older to be his girlfriend”, says Kimmel caustically, sparking applause from the audience. There is also room for the strike of actors and screenwriters this summer: “We didn't want to be replaced by artificial intelligence – Kimmel recalls – Now the actors will return as usual to be replaced by more beautiful and younger ones”.

The red carpet

Red carpet between Barbie pink and total black before the evening. In front of the Dolby Theatre, the stars walk the red carpet showing off curious, hypnotic, sparkling and bizarre outfits. Black is the choice of many actresses: from Eva Longoria to Jamie Lee Curtis, from Vanessa Hudgens – who shows off her baby bump for her first public outing – to Billie Eilish, who uses it in an original way by combining it with a black and white checked skirt and a white shirt.

Hair tied back and a long total black dress that leaves the shoulders uncovered and two large 'wings' that start from the front décolleté to Sandra Hüllernominated for an Oscar for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Pink Barbie, as is obligatory, for Oscar candidate America Ferrera, which sports a long glitter. Breaking the color line with an optical white is Kirsten Dunst, smiling alongside her husband Jesse Plemons. Colman Domingo, nominated for 'Rustin', was also very elegant, in an original double-breasted tuxedo, bow tie and decorated shoes.

Among men, the tuxedo is, as is obvious, decidedly predominant: Dominic Sessa, protagonist of 'The Holdovers', nominated for Best Film, and Teo Yoo, star of the very romantic 'Past Lives', are wearing it, among others. Tuxedo also for Kingsley Ben-Adir, star of 'Bob Marley – One Love'. Black suit, black shirt and matching tie for Willem Dafoe, protagonist of 'Poor Creatures!' by Yorgos Lanthimos as Doctor Godwin.