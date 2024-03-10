Hollywood awards season reaches its climax with the Oscars 2024, an event that brings together the highlights of cinema. This year, the gala promises strong emotions and surprises, with films and artists that have left a deep mark on the audience and critics. Get ready for a night of glamour, celebrating the stories that have moved us, the characters that have inspired us and the innovations that have marked the big screen. From intense dramas to comedies, check out the list of nominees, which offers a broad overview.

YOU CAN SEE: LIVE | OSCAR 2024: where to watch FREE, NOMINEES and more

When, where and how to watch the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscar 2024 will be carried out on March 10 at the iconic Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT and TNT Series for Latin America, and can also be followed live through the official Oscar website and HBO Max.

YOU CAN SEE: What time do the 2024 Oscars start?

Complete list of 2024 Oscar nominees by category

This year, the list of nominees for the 2024 Oscar includes everything from box office hits to independent film gems. Below are the names according to the categories:

Best film

'Oppenheimer'

'Barbie'

'Poor Things'

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The area of ​​interest'

'The Moon Killers'

'Those who remain'

'Teacher'

'Past Lives'.

best director

Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Yorgos Lanthimos for 'Poor Things'

Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Martin Scorsese for 'The Moon Killers'

Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'.

Best original screenplay

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer for 'Maestro'

David Hemingson for 'Those Who Remain'

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik for 'Secrets of a Scandal'

Celine Song for 'Past Lives'.

Best actress

Carey Mulligan for 'Master'

Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'

Annete Bening for 'Nyad'

Lily Gladstone for 'The Moon Killers'

Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Best lead actor

Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Bradley Cooper for 'Master'

Colman Domingo for 'Rustin'

Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction'

Paul Giamati for 'Those Who Remain'.

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Mark Ruffalo for 'Poor Creatures'

Ryan Gosling for 'Barbie'

Sterling K. Brown for 'American Fiction'

Robert de Niro for 'Killers on the Moon'.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt for 'Oppenheimer'

America Ferrera for 'Barbie'

Danielle Brooks for 'The Color Purple'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'Those Who Remain'

Jodie Foster for 'Nyad'.

Best production design

'Oppenheimer': Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman

'Poor Things': James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek.

'Barbie': Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

'The Flower Moon Killers': Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

'Napoleon': Arthur Max and Elli Griff.

Best photography

'Oppenheimer': Hoyte Van Hoytema

'The Assassins of the Moon': Rodrigo Prieto

'The Count': Edward Lanchman

'Master': Matthew Libatique

'Poor creatures': Robbie Ryan.

Best adapted screenplay

'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan

'American Fiction': Cord Jefferson

'Barbie': Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

'Poor Things': Tony MacNamara

'The Zone of Interest': Jonathan Glazer.

best original song

'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie' (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot' (by Diane Warren)

'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie' (Mark Ronson and Andew Wyatt)

'It Never Went Away' from 'American Symphony' (by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (by Scott George).

Best music

'American Fiction': Laura Karpman

'Oppenheimer': Ludwig Göransson

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': John Williams

'Moon Killers': Robbie Robertson

'Poor Things': Jerskin Fendrix.

Better sound

'Oppenheimer': Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell.

'The Creator': Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahi, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

'The Zone of Interest': Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

'Maestro': Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

'Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1' (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor.

Best animated short film

'Letter to a Pig': Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

'Our Uniform': Yegane Moghaddam

'Ninety-five Senses': Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

'Pachyderme': Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

'War is over!': Dave Mullins and Brad Booker, inspired by the music of John & Yoko.

Best fiction short film

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar': Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

'Invincible': Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

'Knight of Fortune': Lasee Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk

'Red, White and Blue': Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The After': Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham.

Best Documentary Short Film

'Island in Between': S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

'Nai Nai and Wài Pó': Sean Wang and Sam Davis

'The Last Repair Shop': Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

'The ABC's of Book Banning': Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

'The Barber of Little Rock': John Hoffman and Christine Turner.

Best Documentary Feature Film

'20 days in Mariupol': Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

'Bobi Wine: The People's President': Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

'Four Daughters': Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

'The Eternal Memory': nominees are yet to be determined

'To Kill a Tiger': Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron' by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

'Elements' by Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

'Nimona' by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

'Robot Dreams' by Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

'Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse' by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

Best assembly

'Oppenheimer': Jennifer Lame

'Anatomy of a fall': Laurent Sénéchal

'The Holdovers': Kevin Tent

'Killers of the Flower Moon': Thelma Schoonmaker

'Poor Things': Yorgos Mavropsaridis.

Best international film

'The snow society' (Spain)

'The area of ​​interest' (United Kingdom)

'I captain' (Italy)

'Perfect Days' (Japan)

'Teachers' room' (Germany).

Better visual effects

'Godzilla Minus One': Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

'Guardians of the Galaxy 3': Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

'Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1': Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Keff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

'Napoleon': Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

'The Creator': Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould.

Best costume design

'Barbie': Jacqueline Durran

'The Moon Killers': Jacqueline West

'Oppenheimer': Ellen Mirojnick

'Poor creatures': Holly Waddington

'Napoleon': Janty Yates and Dave Crossman.

Best makeup and hair

'Golda': Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

'Master': Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

'Oppenheimer': Luisa Abel

'Poor Things': Nobody Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

'The snow society': Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé.

#Oscar #complete #list #nominees #category