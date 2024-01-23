The 'Barbenheimer' will come true at the 2024 Oscars! 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' have been nominated for best film at the new edition of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, it was announced live on January 23. The list in this category includes a total of 10 movies.

All the nominees for best film at the Oscars 2024

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Barbie'

'Area of ​​interest'

'Those who stay'

'The Flower Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor creatures'

Margot Robbie is left out of the 2024 Oscars

Although the joy of 'Barbie' fans is great because the film is competing for the most important category at the 2024 Oscars, the celebration is marred due to the absence of Margot Robbie in the best lead actress competition. The 33-year-old star's characterization of the Mattel doll was not enough to be among the finalists, according to the Academy.

Nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2024

Annete Bening for 'Nyad'

Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'

Carey Mulligan for 'Master'

Lily Gladstone for 'The Flower Moon Killers'

Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

'Oppenheimer' is the most nominated film for the 2024 Oscars

Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer' stands as the most nominated film in this edition of the Oscars, with a total of 13 mentions that include the aforementioned category of best film, as well as recognitions for Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy as director and actor, respectively.

