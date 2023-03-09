Guillermo del Toro touched our hearts with his adaptation of the tale of “pinocchio”. After its successful premiere on Netflix, it triumphed at the 2023 Golden Globes as the best animated film of the year and promises to repeat the feat at the 95th edition of the Oscars this March 12.

As is known, the production took 15 years to see the light and now it has become the great favorite of the awards. However, the competition will not be easy and “Puss in Boots 2” has emerged as its main contender.

A magnificent film that makes you laugh, praises the critics

The Hollywood Reporter: “The format is great, but what really makes the film work is Banderas’s silky voice, which sinks into the role and conveys all the exaggerated feline softness of the character”

"The format is great, but what really makes the film work is Banderas's silky voice, which sinks into the role and conveys all the exaggerated feline softness of the character"

Variety: "A magnificent independent film (…). It's as much fun as you'd expect from the resourceful team at DreamWorks Animation."

The Wrap: "It is an attractive, colorful and sometimes visually innovative animated film. There are gags about fairy tales that will cause you from a giggle to a big laugh."

The New York Times: "He has funny jokes and an old-fashioned drive to strike a chord."

On Rotten Tomatoes it got 94% approval from critics, while on IMDb it had a score of 7.9 out of 10. But beyond the support of specialists, it is important to emphasize that the film is the signature of a giant like DreamWorks, while “Pinocchio” is only backed by Netflix.

What is “Puss in Boots” about?

The fearless Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for danger and disregard for safety have taken their toll, as he has used up eight of his nine lives. To recover them, he will embark on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star.

Where to see the Oscar nominated film?

In Peru, “Puss in Boots 2” is not available via streaming on Netflix or Disney Plus. In the case of In the United States, it can be found in Peacock.