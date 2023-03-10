The night of the Oscars 2023 is just around the corner. “Everything everywhere all at once” is the most nominated at the gala and its leading actress, Michelle Yeoh, has sparked controversy with a recent publication, but it is not the only thing people are talking about prior to the most important film ceremony . The category to best animated film is bringing its share of chaos as many consider that “Grid” (available via streaming on Disney Plus) does not deserve mention, especially when you have to “Pinocchio”by Guillermo del Toro, also in competition.

“Pinocchio” is one of the most viewed movies this 2023 and is a favorite to win an Oscar. Photo: Netflix

Criticism of “Red” that would distance it from the Oscar

pixar He has made a name for himself among viewers for his powerful universal stories, which transmit values ​​and everyone can identify with. An example of this was “Soul”, which took the statuette in 2021 and is considered one of the best narratives made by the studio. However, “Red” did not necessarily enjoy that near unanimity regarding its narrative.

This last mentioned film brings us closer to a Canadian teenager with Asian roots, whose mother insists that she must respect the family traditions and follow the legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation. Part of it is turning into a giant red panda, a clear allusion to menstruation at puberty.

In this context, the protagonist enters a process of self-discovery, in which she disobeys her mother and seeks to make her wishes prevail, break with traditions and decide on her own what she wants to do with her life. At least this is the message that many viewers have captured and criticism suggests that the plot does not give for a nomination to the oscar.

The New Yorker portal, for example, explained that this film did not feel for everyone: “In its effort to merge the celebration of Chinese culture with the destigmatization of gender taboos, ‘Turning Red’ makes these tropes a both hyperspecific and alienating. The film’s Asian stereotypes are not ironized or revived into anything resembling realism.”

Why “Red” shouldn’t win the Oscar?

With movies like “Pinocchio”, “Marcel the shell with shoes on”, “Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish” and “The Sea Beast” in competition againstturning red”, the odds seem to be 100% against Disney. Its plot, somewhat generic and probably without a universal impact on the public, distances it from the long-awaited statuette.

The favorite, without a doubt, is “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro, although it could be that the Shrek feline tape is the surprise of the night.