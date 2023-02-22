The Oscars 2023 will reward the best of cinema. Therefore, we share where to see the nominated films before the award.

The 95 edition of the Oscar awards He released his complete list of nominees and several already have their favorite. “Avatar 2” and “Top Gun 2” are some of the highlights, but there are several that are yet to be distributed worldwide or seen by moviegoers.

The event will take place on March 12, so we share where to see the main contenders before.

“No news at the front”

Account of the ordeals and anguish of a young German soldier on the Western Front during World War I. Available on Netflix.

“Avatar: The Water Sense”

The Na’vi Jake Sully, Neytiri and their children live in peace until the sky men return, so they decide to make a great sacrifice to keep their people safe. Eventually available on Disney Plus.

“Inisherin’s Banshees”

Colm and Pádraic find themselves at a dead end when the former abruptly ends their friendship. After the latter’s insistence to resume their relationship, events precipitate and cause traumatic consequences. It does not have a streaming platform signed.

“The Fabelmans”

Semi-autobiographical film about the childhood and youth of Steven Spielberg. Explore how the power of movies can help him tell stories and forge his own identity. It does not have a streaming platform signed.

“tar”

The world famous Lydia Tár is only days away from recording the symphony that will take her to the heights of her already formidable career. Her bright and charming 6-year-old adoptive daughter will play a key role in the task. It does not have a streaming platform signed.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Mavericks’ Mitchel is assigned to the Top Gun Academy to train elite pilots for a dangerous mission. Available on Star+ and Paramount+.

“The Triangle of Sorrows”

A veteran detective investigates the suspicious death of a man on top of a mountain. Soon, he begins to suspect Sore, the wife of the deceased. It does not have a streaming platform signed.

“Women Talking”

A group of women, in an isolated religious colony in the middle of Bolivia, struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults committed by men in the colony. It does not have a streaming platform signed.