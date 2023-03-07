The Oscars 2023 LIVE and ONLINE, the ceremony that awards various awards to the best films of the year, will arrive this week and promise to be one of the most exciting editions in its history. With films like the visceral “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser, the brutal “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” and the popular “Avatar: The Water Road” by James Cameron, the evening has everything necessary to entertain the most moviegoers with the productions that delighted audiences over the past year. When can they be seen, what time will it start and on which channels will it be broadcast?

What day are the Oscars 2023?

The delivery of the Oscar 2023 Awards will take place next Sunday, March 12. The ceremony will be led by comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Oscars 2023 can be seen on TNT and HBO Max. Photo: GLR

Oscar Awards 2023: schedule by countries

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil: 10.00 pm

England: 1.00 am (from March 13)

Spain: 2.00 am (from March 13)

France: 2.00 am (from March 13)

Italy: 2.00 am (from March 13)

Oscar 2023: broadcast channel

The Oscar 2023 Awards will be broadcast in Peru and other Latin American countries through the TNT signal and via ONLINE through HBO Max. The ceremony will also be broadcast on the Azteca 7 channel for Mexico and ABC for the United States.

Cate Blanchett in ‘Tár’ nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2023. Photo: Universal

Where to see the 2023 Oscar nominated movies?

Some of the films nominated for the 2023 Oscars are streaming, while others like “The Whale” can only be seen before the ceremony in the cinema. To mention a few examples, the following tapes are now available:

“The Fabelmans”: Disney+

“Argentina, 1985”, “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”: Amazon Prime Video

“Elvis,” “The Batman”: HBO Max

Oscar 2023 Awards: some nominated films can already be seen by streaming. Photo: GLR

List of nominees for the Oscars 2023

Oscar 2023 nominees for best actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The banshees of inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Oscar 2023 nominees for best actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything everywhere all at once”)

Oscar 2023 nominees for best picture

“All at Once Everywhere”

“No news at the front”

“Avatar: The Water Sense”

“Inisherin’s Banshees”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Triangle of Sadness”

“They speak”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for Best Direction

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field for “Tár”

Ruben Östlund for “The triangle of sadness”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Brendan Gleeson for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry for “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Oscar 2023 nominees for best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Stephanie Hsu for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau for “The Whale”

Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Oscar 2023 nominees for best costume design

“Everything at once everywhere”

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Mrs. Harris’s Trip to Paris”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best soundtrack

Son Lux for “Everything at Once Everywhere”

Volker Bertelmann for “All Quiet on the Front”

Justin Hurwitz for “Babylon”

Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

John Williams for “The Fabelmans.”

Oscar 2023 nominees for best original screenplay

“Everything at Once Everywhere” by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“Inisherin’s Banshees” by Martin McDonagh

“The Fabelmans” by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

“Tár” by Todd Field

“The triangle of sadness” by Ruben Östlund.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best editing

“All at Once Everywhere”

“Inisherin’s Banshees”

“Elvis”

“tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

Oscar 2023 nominees for best song