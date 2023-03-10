Nothing is missing for the Oscar 2023 and one of the great nominees is “Top Gun: Maverick” film that last year marked an important precedent in the history of cinema for saving the industry during its most resounding fall during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Paramount Pictures film not only achieved the incredible collection of 1,448 million dollars, but also became the most profitable film of Tom Cruise in his entire acting career. Even Steven Spielberg himself declared him the great savior of Hollywood! With all this, the question arises: does he really deserve an Academy Award?

Maverick flies to the Oscar

Don’t underestimate “Top Gun: Maverick” for being a blockbuster, because, like “Avatar: Walk of Water,” this is a movie that doesn’t stop at the end of the day to come down to cheap, cheap action. resorts to special techniques that, seen on the big screen, end up being impressive. In this case, that magic happens with the incredible fighters and aircraft that Tom Cruise and other protagonists fly.

Like Christopher Nolan, Cruise almost completely eschewed the use of special effects and turned to practical visuals. To do this, the actors went through intense training with the US Navy before even getting inside the cockpits of their planes. And to this are added its incredible visuals and sounds that border on turbulence, chaos and control.

On a technical level, it would have been easier to leave much of the work to the visual effects, but there you have the good Tom Cruise, who performs all kinds of stunts in the sky and proves that the art of filmmaking is not reduced to a green screen , but requires one to put the lens where it seems most difficult.

“Top Gun: Maverick” can be seen on Star+ via streaming. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Does he deserve the Oscar?

To cut to the chase, the answer is yes. The sequel to “Top Gun” deserves to win the Oscar for best picture. It is a marvel on a technical level, with well-achieved and immersive visuals and sounds. Perhaps the script is its weakest part, which is why its highest odds of winning a gold statuette are in the category of best sound and not best picture.

Lastly, Steven Spielberg told Tom Cruise recently: “But you know, you saved Hollywood’s ass.” This phrase marks the biggest differential of “Top Gun: Maverick” with the rest of its competition (at least in the category of best film). Indeed, it has been the tape that the cinema needed to recover from the disastrous economic panorama left by the pandemic. Watch out for that.