Tonight (8:00 pm, Peru time) the 95th edition of the Oscar awards. It will be from the emblematic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be the official presenter.

There will be 23 statuettes that will be delivered, and All at Once Everywhere is a favorite with 11 nominations.

The film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has cattle at the actors, screenwriters, directors and producers union awards, and incidentally the Critics Choice and even the Independent Spirits of indie cinema.

The IGN page has calculated that this science fiction adventure has received, to date, 158 awards, which makes it the most awarded film in history.

In Peru it can be seen in some theaters and Amazon Prime Video.

With seven nominations, The Fabelmans, the film with autobiographical touches by Steven Spielberg, has been considered by critics as “a love song to the cinema, but also a rather sad work that hides a much more discouraging reading of what it means to live your life.” life through the seventh art”. It can be seen in some cinemas.

The anti-war film All Quiet at the Front, directed by Edward Berger, hits the Oscar with nine nominations.

It presents the story of Paul, a 17-year-old German boy who secretly enlisted with his friends to fight in the First World War. Currently on Netflix.

Top Gun: Maverick. The story, directed by Joseph Kosinski, with six nominations, earned Tom Cruise to be considered ‘the savior of Hollywood’, because it raised 1,448 million dollars when the industry had its most resounding fall during the pandemic Covid-19. On Star+ programming.

The Spirits of the Island, by Martin McDonagh, has garnered a shower of praise at the various festivals in which it has been exhibited.

with nine nominations, presents us with a plot set at the end of the Irish Civil War in 1923 and tells about the breakup of two best friends.

These five tapes are joined: Avatar: the sense of water, They speak, The triangle of sadness, Elvis and Tár.

In Peru, the 2023 Oscars will be broadcast through the signal of TNT. Movie lovers will also be able to watch it online via HBO Max.

While, the red carpet will be seen on E! Entertainment Latin America.