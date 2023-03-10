“Women talking” or “Ellas hablan” is a film written and directed by Sarah Polley that is nominated for the Oscars 2023. The film arrived in theaters in the United States in 2022 and is an almost adaptation of the book by Miriam Toewspublished in 2010, as it presents what would have happened if the women attacked by the men in their neighborhood had raised their voices.

Between 2005 and 2009, a group of men drugged and abused women (adolescents, adults, and the elderly) from the Manitoba Mennonite community, bolivian. Given this, the film presents women debating and thinking about what action they should take in the face of the situation their daughters are experiencing and could experience in the future, since the alleged rapists have just been arrested.

The feature film, which lasts 1 hour and 50 minutes, generates an impact on the viewer due to the real events, which have not even been 20 years since they occurred. Now, “They speak” has two Oscar 2023 nominations: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Given this, the proposal for the cinema is valid, and it is also valid for society.

In the film, space is given to empowerment within the women’s movement what is planned The themes arrive in a present in which talking about the patriarchal structure is not something from another world; however, there are nuances in the plot of the story as a quota of the writer. But this does not mean that on Sunday, March 12, she can give a surprise along with “All Quiet on the Front”, so Edward Berger.

“They speak”: in which theaters can you SEE the film?

The film that premiered this March is available at:

Cinemark (Angamos and Jockey Plaza)

Cinépolis (Larcomar and Santa Anita)

Cineplanet (Alcázar, Caminos del Inca, El Polo, La Molina, Salaverry, San Borja and San Miguel).

“They speak”: cast

Rooney Mara as Ona Friesen

Claire Foy as Salome Friesen

Ben Whishaw as August Epp

Jessie Buckley as Mariche Loewen

Frances McDormand as Scarface Janz

Judith Ivey as Agata

Sheila McCarthy as Greta

Michelle McLeod as Mejal

Liv McNeil as Nietje

Kate Hallett as Autje

Kira Guloien as Anna

Emily Mitchell as Miep

Shayla Brown as Helena.