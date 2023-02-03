A little over a month after the 95th edition of the Oscars, a new curiosity has arisen: is it a new prediction of The Simpson?

Undoubtedly, “The Simpsons” is one of the most famous series of all time. On different occasions, it has been commented that the Matt Groening has the strange power to predict events that have occurred over the years, such as the cancellation of the movie Batgirlthe riots in the Capitol of USA in 2021 and even the news of a woman who saved two barrels of beer during a flood.

Given this, now it seems that there is a new prediction that is related to the Academy Awards. The 10 candidates were represented in different chapters of “The Simpsons”.

A few days ago, through his account Twitterthe user Marc Domènech (@Dias_de_Cine), a professional in special effects and film and series youtuber, put together a thread with different scenes from episodes of The Simpsons as if they had anticipated the titles nominated for best film. This one began: “’The Simpsons’ as the nominees for best picture at the #Oscars2023”.

Look here the representation of each of the titles.

” title=” "All quiet on the western front" Oscar nominated. Photo: Twitter

“All quiet on the western front” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“Avatar: the way of water” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“The banshees of Inisherin” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“Elvis” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“Everything everywhere all at once” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“The Fabelmans” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“Tár” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“Top gun: Maverick” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

“Triangle of sadness” nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

Women Talking nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

Where and when are the 2023 Oscars?

The Oscars 2023 will take place next Sunday, March 12. Photo: file/ LR

the gala of the Oscars 2023 will take place in the dolby theater in Los Angeles (United States), on Sunday, March 12. It should be noted that it will host the television presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscars 2023: complete list of nominees for Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel is in charge of conducting The Oscars. Photo: file/ LR