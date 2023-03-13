The Oscars 2023 can be SEE TODAY March 12 on TNT in its LIVE signal. The gala of the most important Hollywood film awards has thousands with their hearts in their throats, as the main categories have actors and actresses with almost the same chances of winning the prize, unlike previous years. Given this expectation, we bring you the predictions made by some of the specialized media portals: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Variety and Entertainment Weekly. Next, you can review who would be the winners for best actor, actress and film.

The new edition of the Academy Awards, the Oscar 2023, arrives this Sunday the 12th. Photo: composition LR/TNT/Oscars

Predictions for the Oscars 2023

Oscar 2023: who will win best actor?

Austin Butler He has had a good run in awards season and in those galas where he did not win, he did brendan fraser. In this sense, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Vairety indicate that the protagonist of “Elvis” will take the statuette this year, while Entertainment Weekly believes that the star of “The whale” will. However, Colin Farrell also appears as the third option in this round of predictions.

Austin Butler as Elvis. Photo: Warner Bros.

Oscar 2023: who will win best actress?

In this case, the decision seems to be a bit more uniform: Michelle Yeoh. Although a controversial publication could have left her without a nomination, the Asian actress is still in her career and would be the best person to win the statuette for her work in “Everything everywhere at the same time”. If she weren’t the one who lifted the Oscar, it would be Cate Blanchett for “Tár”.

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.” Photo: A24

Oscar 2023: which one will win for best film?

Like the previous scenario, the portals consulted indicate that “Everything everywhere at the same time” would manage to win the Oscar for best film. However, it is not a unanimous decision, as Deadline is betting on Netflix’s “No news on the front” as the one to win the prize.